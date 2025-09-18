Tata Play Bangla Cinema partners with Angel Television for exclusive content catalogue

New Delhi: Tata Play has refreshed its Tata Play Bangla Cinema service through a collaboration with Angel Television, a Bengali entertainment company.

The partnership introduces an exclusive catalogue of Bengali films, originals and other programming, made available to subscribers in an ad-free format. The library includes classics such as Antony Firingee, Deya Neya and Hirak Rajar Deshe, alongside more recent releases including Prateek, Kencho Khoondte Keute, Aakrosh, Amar Prem and Aamaar Bhuvan.

The service also features works by Bengali cinema stalwarts including Uttam Kumar, Suchitra Sen, Satyajit Ray and Ritwik Ghatak, while expanding into contemporary storytelling. It has been launched ahead of the festive season, coinciding with the centenary year of Uttam Kumar.

Programming has been developed to appeal to varied audiences. The platform offers short films for younger viewers, music videos across film, non-film and devotional categories, and animated content such as Handa Bhonda and Batul the Great.

The catalogue is available for viewing on television through channel #1305 and on the Tata Play mobile app.

The development combines Tata Play’s national distribution with Angel’s catalogue of Bengali content, extending access to Bengali-speaking households across India.