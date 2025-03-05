IPL 2025: JioHotstar ropes in six sponsors with three weeks to go

New Delhi: For the upcoming IPL season, JioHotstar has signed six sponsors so far and is expecting to close several other deals in the remaining three weeks, sources told BestMediaInfo.com.
My11Circle has onboarded as the co-presenting sponsor, while Campa Energy and Birla Opus are the co-powered-by sponsors for the live streaming of the tournament on JioHotstar.
The streaming giant has signed on the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), PhonePe, and Jaquar as associate sponsors.
The 18th edition of the tournament will feature 74 matches, including 12 double headers, spread across 13 venues over the course of 65 days, from March 22 to May 25.
Last month, JioHotstar merged two streaming apps — JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar — into JioHotstar.
The streaming giant also announced subscription plans for ‘loyal’ viewers, a move expected to cut spillovers and offer higher ROI for the advertisers.
In January, BestMediaInfo.com reported that JioHotstar abolished the slot rate for mobile, and it is offering mobile advertising only on a CPM basis.
The broadcaster has also kept the CPM rates for non-targeted preroll ads (ROS) and midroll ads unchanged at Rs 480 per CPM.
However, the OTT platform had floated an FCT rate of Rs 8.5 lakh, up 30% from Rs 6.5 lakh charged by JioCinema last year. The hike is attributed to the fast-expanding base of CTV users in India.
Additionally, JioHostar introduced "Premium Video" advertising, enabling advertisers to target iOS and other devices priced above Rs 50,000.
"Premium Video" advertising is priced at Rs 480 per CPM, which is comparable to CTV ad rates.