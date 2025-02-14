New JioHotstar app launches with subscription plans for "loyal" audience

New Delhi: Exactly three months after Reliance Industries merged its media business with Disney Star to form JioStar, the two streaming apps JioCinema and Hotstar merged into a new streaming app, JioHotstar, on Friday.

The highlight of the all-new app is the AI-driven recommendations, which the company believes will be a game changer. A recommendation engine is key to the success of any OTT app, and it will be interesting to see how powerful JioHotstar's recommendations are in comparison to arguably the world’s best recommendations, offered by Netflix.

Kiran Mani, CEO – Digital, JioStar, said, “By integrating AI-driven recommendations and offering streaming in over 19 languages, we are personalising content like never before.”

The new app will come with a cost once the viewer is identified as ‘loyal’ by its advanced algorithm at different stages of their viewing journey. This includes all premium content, including live cricket such as the upcoming Champions Trophy and IPL.

It may be recalled that Reliance-owned Viacom18 started offering IPL free for viewing after winning digital streaming rights from the 2023 season, in what it called the democratisation of cricket content.

This move witnessed millions of new viewers sample IPL during the two seasons, thus creating a large base of potential subscribers. Keeping the content free for sampling, the new app will aim to convert high-affinity viewers into subscribers.

The press statement announcing the rebranding said, “In line with its promise of making premium entertainment accessible to all, JioHotstar invites everyone to come and watch all their favourite shows, movies, and live sports without the need for a subscription. For those looking for an uninterrupted and enhanced experience, JioHotstar provides compelling subscription plans tailored to diverse audience needs, starting at Rs. 149.”

A ‘loyal’ viewer will have to pay Rs. 149 for 3 months for mobile-only access; a Rs. 299 plan for 3 months for 2 screens; and Rs. 499 for 3 months for 4 screens.

Unveiling the JioHotstar app, the company said, “With close to 3 lakh hours of entertainment, unparalleled live sports coverage, and more than 50 crore users, JioHotstar is set to redefine entertainment and unlock infinite possibilities for audiences.”

JioStar assured the existing subscribers of both JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar that they will be able to seamlessly transition and set up their JioHotstar subscriptions.

The Friday announcements also unveiled a new brand identity for JioHotstar.

“JioHotstar’s new brand identity embodies its vision for boundless entertainment,” the company said.

The ‘Big Bang’ symbolises the dawn of a new era, while the ‘Ripples’ radiate outward, representing energy, transformation, and innovation.

“Beyond entertainment, JioHotstar presents unprecedented opportunities for brands and advertisers. With its vast audience reach, advanced ad formats, and data-driven personalisation, the platform offers unique ways for businesses to engage meaningfully with consumers,” JioStar said.

The JioHotstar brand identity was developed by global creative transformation company, venturethree.

Along with the enhanced experience, the new app promised to double down on its content slate while flaunting the existing content repository of both the apps.

“From the widest selection of TV programming anywhere in the world to genre-defining originals, widely loved reality entertainment, blockbuster films, anime, and international premieres, JioHotstar ensures there’s something for every viewer. JioHotstar will offer the best of Hollywood, with Disney, NBCUniversal Peacock, Warner Bros. Discovery HBO, and Paramount – all on the same platform; something almost no other streaming service globally provides,” the company said.

“Bringing together the deepest selection of Hollywood entertainment, the best of Indian shows and movies from all parts of the country, and the widest sports offering – JioHotstar promises no matter what you want to watch, you will find it here,” it added.

‘Sparks’ from YouTube?

A month before the mega-merger, JioStar hired Ishan Chatterjee from YouTube, who was named Head of Business, Sports Revenue, SMB & Creator in the joint entity.

In an interview with Business Standard following the merger, JioStar Vice-Chairperson Uday Shankar revealed his plans to democratise content creation as well.

A YouTube executive heading the “creator” vertical, following Shankar’s vision of democratising content, hinted at the new entity’s plans to take on the Google-owned video aggregation business.

The plans, for now, introduce ‘Sparks’, a flagship initiative spotlighting India’s biggest digital creators through innovative and engaging formats.

Under the ‘Sparks’ vertical, JioHotstar will rope in content creators across the country and will enable them to produce high-quality content straight from their cities.

To begin with, the platform unveiled nine shows created by renowned content creators, including one female content creator.

Shows Content Creator Hafta Vasooli Munawar Faruqui Victor Ya Victim Rahul Dua Engaged: Roka ya Dhoka Harsh Gujral and Uorfi Javed Game of Greed Abhishek Malhan Generations Aaj Kal Funcho (Dhruv and Shyam) Ishq Interrupted Kullu (Aditya Kulshreshtha) Yeh Kya Bana Diya Ranveer Brar Love Life Lafde Zakir Khan Main Aisa Kyun Hun Arun Pandit

Entertainment CEO Kevin Vaz said, “While we have endless entertainment to offer, we are committed to continually innovating and elevating storytelling, ensuring that every Indian, regardless of language, discovers content they love.”

'Play up' sports

Claiming to transform how audiences engage with sports, JioHotstar said its elevated streaming experience is the key differentiator.

The new experience includes ultra-HD 4K streaming, AI-powered insights, real-time stats overlays, multi-angle viewing, and a range of 'culture' and 'special interest' feeds.

JioHotstar is the home of premier tournaments like ICC events, IPL, and WPL, while also spotlighting grassroots cricket with the Indian Street Premier League and pathway events from BCCI, ICC, and state associations. Beyond cricket, it brings global sporting excellence with the Premier League and Wimbledon while powering domestic leagues like Pro Kabaddi and ISL.

Sharing a glimpse of what JioHotstar has in store for sports streaming, Sanjog Gupta, CEO – Sports, JioStar, said, “Whether it’s the high-octane IPL, the drama of the Champions Trophy, or the electric atmosphere of a Premier League showdown, we are committed to delivering an experience that is as immersive as being in the stadium itself. We saw this innovation extend beyond sports with the overwhelming response to Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres livestream, and we are excited to continue breaking new ground.”