JioStar floats new ad rates for bigger-than-ever IPL 2025

New Delhi: With the merger of TV and digital rights holders for the IPL, the 2025 season, beginning March 21st, is poised to become the biggest yet.

As anticipation around the tournament continues to grow, JioStar has floated advertising rates without bundling TV and OTT ad slot sales in conformity with the CCI order clearing the merger of Disney Star and Viacom18.

While adhering to the unbundling condition, the unified broadcaster has sought a 10% TV ad rate hike as it committed to keeping ad rates for IPL and ICC events at reasonable levels.

For SD+HD feeds on television, the broadcaster has floated a rate of Rs 18 lakh for a 10-second slot, up 10% from Rs 16.4 lakh in the previous year.

However, the price increase is more significant for further targeted options such as SD-only or HD-only feeds.

According to the rate card accessed from advertisers, the broadcaster has abolished the slot rate for mobile that was floated by JioCinema last year. For the 2024 season, JioCinema had floated an ad rate of Rs 16 lakh for a 10-second slot.

The broadcaster is offering mobile advertising only on a CPM basis.

Commenting on the FCT rate floated for mobile last year, Maruti Suzuki's then Senior Executive Director of Marketing and Sales, told BestMediaInfo.com that the offered rates should translate to equivalent eCPMs. The CPM rates for mobile start at Rs 250 for the upcoming season.

JioStar had announced that IPL 2025 and other sporting tournaments would be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. It is highly likely that JioCinema and Hotstar will integrate into one streaming app ahead of the IPL, thus combining the audience base of both platforms.

The broadcaster has kept the CPM rates for non-targeted preroll ads (ROS) and midroll ads unchanged at Rs 480 per CPM.

However, the broadcaster has floated an FCT rate of Rs 8.5 lakh, up 30% from Rs 6.5 lakh charged by JioCinema last year. The hike is attributed to the fast-expanding base of CTV users in India.

For an advertiser eyeing to buy spots only for the IPL final match on CTV, JioStar has floated the standalone rate of Rs 50 lakh for a 10-second slot.

While JioStar has not floated the package or sponsorship rates for OTT as of now, the package rate for television is out.

Co-presenting partner for SD+HD feeds on television will have to cough up Rs 239.8 crore. The Co-presenting partner will get 6 slots per match across 74 matches.

The cost for onboarding as a Co-powered by sponsor will be Rs 106.6 crore for 2.7 slots per match across 74 matches.

The broadcaster has priced Associate Sponsorship at Rs 43.2 crore for 2 slots across 40 matches.

The Regional partner for South feeds will have to cough up Rs 16.2 crore for 3 spots per match across 60 games.