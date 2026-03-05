Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Mar 5, 2026

- Mar 05, 2026 11:30 IST
Meta updates ad measurement framework, revises click attribution and engaged-view metrics
Meta revises ad measurement by counting only link clicks for conversions and introducing ‘engage-through’ attribution for social interactions. Read more...
- Mar 05, 2026 11:28 IST
Salesforce promotes Nipun Sharma to Vice President of marketing for South Asia
Sharma brings over 25 years of experience across Adobe, Apple and GE, with roles spanning product marketing, field marketing and enterprise market development. Read more...
- Mar 05, 2026 11:25 IST
boAt co-founder Aman Gupta announces new venture Offbeat Studios
Gupta announced the venture on X after moving to a non-executive role at Imagine Marketing, but did not share details about the company’s business model or launch timeline. Read more...
- Mar 05, 2026 11:20 IST
Goafest 2026 to be held in Goa from May 20 to 22
The festival will also host the ABBY Awards Powered by One Show 2026, which recognise work across advertising and media. Read more...
- Mar 05, 2026 10:52 IST
“Speed is a strategy”: JP Morgan on how agencies must compete in 2026
Deal activity is expected to pick up after a 2025 pause post the Omnicom-IPG merger, with buyers chasing connected TV, retail media and creator-led capabilities as platforms automate execution and push agencies to prove measurable outcomes. Read more...
- Mar 05, 2026 10:40 IST
Meta signs AI licensing deal with News Corp valued at up to $50 million a year
The agreement, which is expected to run for at least three years, gives Meta access to news content produced by News Corp publications in the United States and the United Kingdom. Read more...
- Mar 05, 2026 10:36 IST
US-Israel-Iran war puts ROAS back on the table as brands tighten discretionary ad spends
Agencies see a wait-and-watch approach and sharper ROI scrutiny, with travel and luxury likely to tighten first, while essentials and performance-led digital remain steadier; marquee properties are expected to hold, barring major disruption. Read more...
- Mar 05, 2026 10:05 IST
Delhi HC bars use of promotional content allegedly copying Manforce ads
Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said a side-by-side comparison of Instagram posts showed prima facie copyright infringement and an almost identical imitation of the plaintiff’s artwork. Read more...
- Mar 05, 2026 09:50 IST
Paramount-WBD merger delivers scale, but can cash flow follow?
When net subscription growth is slowing, a combined Paramount-WBD has to win on pricing, bundling and content cadence, not just library size. Read more...
- Mar 05, 2026 09:45 IST
Why Essentia Home says ultra-luxury marketing is “brand psychology”, not performance hacks
The Rs 300-crore luxury interiors brand’s Ravineet Singh Marwah, Director, Branding and Revenue, says around 70% of business still comes from word of mouth, with Meta and Google adding incremental leads. Read more...
|
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Mar 5, 2026
Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories
New Update