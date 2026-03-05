Paramount-WBD merger delivers scale, but can cash flow follow?

New Delhi: Paramount Skydance may have beaten Netflix to Warner Bros. Discovery, but the deal will be judged on one thing: whether the combined business can make streaming economics work.

Warner Bros. Discovery said its board has determined that Paramount Skydance’s revised offer is a “Company Superior Proposal” under WBD’s merger agreement with Netflix.

The offer includes $31 per WBD share in cash, a $7 billion regulatory termination fee, and Paramount Skydance funding the $2.8 billion termination fee required to exit the Netflix agreement.

Paramount+ and HBO Max are set to merge into a single streaming service while keeping the HBO brand operating independently.

This merger lands at a time and in a market that has moved from land grab to retention.

Antenna’s latest “State of Subscriptions” report says premium SVOD growth fell to single digits for the first time, with total subscribers up 7% in 2025, down from 12% in 2024.

When net adds slow, a combined Paramount-WBD has to win on pricing, bundling and content cadence, not just library size.

Any “one app” plan also has to decide what happens to ad tiers, bundles with telcos and pay-TV partners, and the price points that consumers will tolerate.

Ampere-linked forecasts put 2025 content spend growth at just 0.4%, to about $248 billion, which is modest growth, not a cost reset.

Deal scrutiny has already focused on “synergies” and the risk of job cuts, with reports pointing to multi-billion-dollar savings targets that typically come from overlapping corporate functions, technology and back-office consolidation.

With Netflix backing out, it is clear the streaming leader did not match the revised economics.

WBD’s filing also makes clear Paramount Skydance is paying the Netflix breakup fee, effectively buying Netflix out of the race rather than outbidding it in perpetuity.

The first year will test whether the combined company can lift ARPU without triggering higher churn, keep HBO’s premium perception intact inside a larger bundle, and hold content output steady while cutting real costs.

In today’s streaming market, the million-dollar question for the merged entity is simple: can it convert scale into cash flow while subscriber growth slows and content bills stay high?