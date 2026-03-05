New Delhi: Salesforce has promoted Nipun Sharma to Vice President of Marketing for South Asia, according to an update shared on LinkedIn.

Sharma had been leading the company’s marketing operations in India for the past three years. In his new role, he will oversee regional go-to-market planning and integrated marketing programmes across South Asia and ASEAN markets.

During his tenure in India, Sharma led several marketing initiatives for Salesforce in the market, including a brand campaign featuring former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid.

Sharma has more than 25 years of experience across technology and industrial companies. Before joining Salesforce in 2023 to head marketing in India, he held roles at Adobe, Apple and General Electric.

His career includes more than a decade at Adobe, along with leadership roles in enterprise and small and medium business market development at Apple, and earlier market development roles at General Electric.