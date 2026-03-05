New Delhi: Meta Platforms has announced updates to its advertising measurement framework, introducing changes to click-through attribution and redefining how certain social interactions are recorded in campaign reporting.
The company said advertisers are increasingly seeking clearer answers about whether an advertisement produced outcomes that would not otherwise have occurred. While incrementality experiments, including Meta’s Conversion Lift tests, are used to measure this effect, the company noted that broader adoption of such methods across advertisers can take time.
As part of the update, Meta will change the definition of click-through attribution for website and in-store conversions so that it includes only link clicks. Previously, the company counted a range of interactions, including likes, shares and saves, as clicks in attribution models.
Meta said this change is intended to reduce discrepancies between reporting in its Ads Manager and third-party analytics tools such as Google Analytics, which typically attribute conversions primarily to link clicks.
The update comes as social media advertising continues to expand globally. According to the World Advertising Research Center (WARC), social media advertising has surpassed search to become the largest channel for global advertising spend.
Alongside the revision to click measurement, Meta is shifting conversions that result from actions such as shares, saves and other non-link interactions into a separate category currently known as engaged-view attribution. The company said this category will be renamed engage-through attribution, which will group together conversions influenced by social interactions rather than direct link clicks.
Meta is also revising how engagement with video advertisements is measured. The company stated that an engaged view for video ads will now be counted after five seconds of viewing, instead of the earlier ten-second threshold. The change reflects observed behaviour in formats such as Instagram Reels, where users often interact with content more quickly.
The company noted that a significant share of purchases linked to Reels advertising occurs within the first few seconds of attention on a video ad.
Meta also said it is working with third-party analytics providers including Northbeam and Triple Whale to integrate both click and view-based attribution into their measurement models. The company said this could provide advertisers with a broader view of how social media advertising contributes to business outcomes.
The changes to click attribution are expected to begin rolling out later this month for campaigns optimising for website or in-store conversions. Meta said advertisers may see differences in reporting within Ads Manager as the update is implemented, though billing methods for advertisements will remain unchanged.