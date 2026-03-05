New Delhi: While most brands are scrambling to decode the next performance marketing hack, debating Meta versus Google, optimising funnels and chasing ROAS dashboards, one luxury homegrown brand claims it barely needs to.

At a time when the industry is obsessed with where to advertise, Essentia Home is building a business where nearly 70% of its revenue comes from word of mouth. Marketing spends are under 10% of revenue. And yet, the brand operates in India’s most rarefied residential circles, including projects inside DLF Camellias in Gurugram.

“We’re running a 360-degree marketing plan. Even now, around 70% of our business comes from word of mouth. Earlier it was 85–90%. But we’re increasingly seeing customers come in through digital channels such as Meta and Google ads,” said Ravineet Singh Marwah, CMO, Essentia Home.

Ravineet Singh Marwah

In a market where brands chase attribution models, Marwah openly admitted that the math does not always make sense in ultra luxury.

“I have not been able to figure out what my sales ROAS is. I spend lakhs of rupees, and I get a client worth Rs 12 crore. What is my ROAS? It is exponential. This category was never structured in India in terms of marketing spend,” he said.

That exponential logic defines Essentia’s model. One client can mean multi-crore interiors. One residential cluster can unlock an entire ecosystem. The conversion funnel is not digital first. It is network first.

Unlike mass premium brands experimenting with influencer drops and marketplace discounts, Essentia is deliberately positioned for India’s top 1 percent. The ticket sizes reflect that confidence. A single seat averages Rs 2.5 lakh. Collectible pieces range between Rs 8 to 9 lakh per chair. Statement tables can touch Rs 15 lakh. This is not catalogue commerce. It is a psychological positioning.

“Luxury selling is completely brand psychology,” he said. And that psychology, he argues, is deeply regional.

When it comes to luxury, there are almost two Indias. “In one India, especially in Delhi and parts of the North, luxury is about aspiration and validation. People want to be seen; they want to express success. In other parts of India, particularly in Mumbai and the South, wealth can be significant, but the consumption is more understated, more practical and often influenced by architects rather than social display. You cannot treat India as one homogeneous luxury market.”

That insight informs both product and pitch.

Essentia has evolved from classical and neoclassical styling into a more European minimal aesthetic. “We are completely in the European mode. Being neutral, being aesthetically muted in terms of colours and everything,” he said.

Yet the backbone is firmly local.

“Every single material, every single grain, stone and fabric is Indian. Designer Indian, material Indian, manufactured in India,” he said. “The value of India’s products and manufacturing has reached a level where it competes with European specifications,” he added.

The brand’s model also collapses the conventional divide between marketing and sales.

“The whole journey of a customer has to happen with one person,” he said. “In luxury, it can overlap.” Instead of fragmented touchpoints, Essentia relies on relationship capital. Events are hosted regularly. Ultra-luxury brand collaborations are cultivated. Developer partnerships extend into sales galleries, towers and corporate offices. A proprietary magazine is distributed to 5,000 high-net-worth households.

“I want to reach out to their living rooms, their bedrooms with my information,” he said.

Even as the brand experiments with digital, Marwah insists experience remains central.

“People who are sitting at the top notch, they touch, feel. They want exclusivity. They want an experiential sort of marketing,” he said.

The ambition is clear. The ecosystem is defined. And the customer base is unapologetically narrow. Essentia is not chasing mass luxury. It is built for a sliver of India that measures aspiration differently. In a market noisy with media mix debates and performance dashboards, it is wagering that in ultra premium design, relationships still outperform reach. And for now, at Rs 300 crore in annual revenue, that wager appears to be working.