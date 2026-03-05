Goafest 2026 to be held in Goa from May 20 to 22

New Delhi: The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club (TAC) on Monday announced that the 19th edition of Goafest will be held in Goa from May 20 to May 22, 2026.

Launched in 2006, Goafest is one of the key annual gatherings for the advertising, media and marketing ecosystem, bringing together agencies, brands and industry leaders around discussions on creativity, innovation and the business of communication.

The festival will also host the ABBY Awards Powered by One Show 2026, which recognise work across advertising and media.

Srinivasan K Swamy

Announcing the dates, Srinivasan K Swamy, President, AAAI, said, “Goafest has always been a melting pot of ideas, creativity, and camaraderie. We aim to spark new conversations, fresh perspectives, and fuel the future of advertising and marketing. It is an occasion for the industry to come together, celebrate excellence, and engage in meaningful conversations about the future of our craft.”

Dheeraj Sinha

Highlighting the evolution of Goafest and the ABBY Awards Powered by One Club, Dheeraj Sinha, President of The Advertising Club said, “Goafest has always been synonymous with creativity, collaboration, and industry excellence. The ABBY Awards Powered by One Club continue to push boundaries, setting new creative benchmarks year after year. Abby Awards being in its 57th year continue to raise the bar, and this year’s edition will be even more inspiring, bringing together the brightest minds in the industry.”

Jaideep Gandhi

Jaideep Gandhi, Vice President, AAAI and Chairman of the Goafest 2026 Organising Committee and Founder of Another Idea, said, “In its 19th year, Goafest is no longer just an event — it is a legacy we are privileged to carry forward. It is a unifying force that brings together the various industry associations across advertising and marketing under one roof. I am deeply grateful to the stalwarts who envisioned this remarkable property and am especially heartened that some of them continue to be actively involved in its journey.”

Mohit Joshi

Mohit Joshi, Co-Chair of the Goafest 2026 Organising Committee and Chief Executive Officer of Havas Media India, said, “Over the past 18 editions, Goafest has evolved into a premier platform that celebrates creativity, innovation, and the dynamic transformation of our industry. This year, Goafest will be more impactful than ever before. Goafest 2026 will introduce new formats, immersive engagements, and high-calibre discussions that have never been done before. With a larger scale, an inspiring lineup of speakers, and a focus on cutting-edge ideas, we are set to redefine the way our industry comes together to learn, collaborate, and celebrate.”

Drawing over 2000 industry professionals each year, South Asia’s premier festival, Goafest 2026, is co-hosted by The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club (TAC).