New Delhi: Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt, has announced the launch of a new venture, Offbeat Studios, days after stepping away from an operational role at the consumer electronics brand.

In a post on the social media platform X on Tuesday, March 3, Gupta wrote, “With every birthday, some grow older, I grow bolder. I am still hungry, still impatient and still driven. Aman 2.0 begins soon. Introducing my new venture.”

Introducing my new venture. @Offbeatstudios1pic.twitter.com/kRwGtZaSqq — Aman Gupta (@amangupta0303) March 3, 2026

Gupta also shared the handle of the new venture on the platform but did not disclose further details about Offbeat Studios. Information regarding the company’s business model, funding plans, team members or launch timeline has not been made public.

Earlier, the entrepreneur and angel investor had outlined his investment philosophy in another social media post, stating that he prioritises the qualities of founders when making investment decisions rather than relying solely on financial models.

“I have never been an Excel sheet investor. I invest in founders, not formulas,” Gupta said.

Referring to his investment in Let's Try, the investor and judge on Shark Tank India said the returns from the company could be among the most successful outcomes associated with the programme. He attributed the result to qualities such as passion, enthusiasm and persistence among founders.

The announcement follows leadership changes at Imagine Marketing, the parent company of boAt. In September last year, the company appointed Gaurav Nayyar as chief executive officer, succeeding co-founder Sameer Mehta, who moved to the role of executive director. Gupta transitioned to the position of non-executive director, according to a report by Press Trust of India.