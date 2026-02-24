Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Feb 24, 2026

- Feb 24, 2026 11:16 IST
Metro Brands appoints Harshvardhan Chauhan as Chief Marketing Officer
Metro Brands Limited has appointed Harshvardhan Chauhan, an industry veteran with over 18 years of experience as its new Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Management Personnel. Read more...
- Feb 24, 2026 11:11 IST
Mahindra-Manulife life insurance JV names Suresh Agarwal as MD & CEO designate
Mahindra Insurance Brokers CEO to step down on April 30 and take charge from May 1, subject to regulatory approvals. Harshal Shah, Chief Marketing Officer, Asia, Manulife, will also serve as the Manulife Principal Officer of the insurance JV. Read more...
- Feb 24, 2026 11:05 IST
APAC marketers talk long-term but measure like it’s a one-week campaign
Survey of 375 senior marketers and agency leaders across nine markets finds 55% of agencies say clients prioritise activation, while only 9% measure beyond six months. Read more...
- Feb 24, 2026 11:01 IST
Star Sports finds itself in a controversy as India-South Africa cupcake ad backfires
Star Sports withdrew its controversial "cupcake" ad after it backfired when South Africa crushed India by 76 runs in 2026 T20 World Cup Super 8 clash; the campaign was dubbed as ‘arrogant’ even before the match. Read more...
- Feb 24, 2026 10:58 IST
Signpost wins Kolkata streetscape OOH rights; Rs 450 cr ad revenue projected over 10+2 years
Signpost India has secured a 10+2-year exclusive outdoor advertising contract for the Kolkata districts under a Public-Private Partnership model. The project is projected to generate approximately Rs 450 crore in gross revenue, with over Rs 250 crore designated for the KMC. Read more...
- Feb 24, 2026 10:52 IST
From Akshay to SRK to Rohit Shetty, Harpic leans on stars to normalise toilet ads
Harpic’s India advertising has paired proof-led cleaning demos with high-recall faces, keeping toilet-cleaning communication loud, familiar and prime-time friendly. Read more...
- Feb 24, 2026 10:45 IST
Advertising isn’t over, but it is no longer the main act
Brands are shifting from 30-second campaigns to always-on content systems, creator ecosystems and IP-led storytelling, with advertising increasingly playing the role of amplification and distribution. Read more...
