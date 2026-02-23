MIB cancels three JioStar channels’ licences; ‘business decision’ cited

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has cancelled the uplinking and downlinking permissions of three non-news television channels operated by JioStar India Private Limited.

The channels whose licences have been revoked are Unchi Udann (earlier known as Sports18 Hindi), Sports18 Hindi HD, and Sports18 2HD.

Citing a business decision, the ministry said the licences of these channels were cancelled on Friday, February 20, 2026.

It may be recalled that JioStar had integrated all Sports18 channels into the Star Sports Network, effective March 15, 2025.

In India, private satellite TV channels require permissions for uplinking and/or downlinking, which are granted and administered by the MIB under its broadcast licensing framework.

Earlier this month, Living Foodz HD also surrendered its licence on February 12. The ministry cited non-economical and financial viability, noting that the channel’s uplink and downlink had been suspended with effect from November 13, 2023.