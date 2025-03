New Delhi: JioStar has integrated all Sports18 channels into the Star Sports Network, effective March 15, 2025.

Star Sports Network now has 24 channels under its ambit.

The rebranded channels now include Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2 Telugu, Star Sports 2 Telugu HD, Star Sports 2 Tamil, Star Sports 2 Tamil HD, Star Sports 2 Kannada and Star Sports Khel.

Additionally, Star Sports Khel will now be accessible across all DTH platforms and cable networks.