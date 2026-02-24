Metro Brands appoints Harshvardhan Chauhan as Chief Marketing Officer

New Delhi: Metro Brands has officially announced the appointment of Harshvardhan Chauhan as its new CMO and Senior Management Personnel, effective February 23, 2026. Chauhan will report directly to the company’s CEO, Nissan Joseph.

Chauhan joins the footwear retail major with over 18 years of extensive experience in marketing and business leadership. His career spans multiple high-growth sectors including retail, fashion, lifestyle, grocery, and eCommerce.

Before stepping into his new role at Metro Brands, he held leadership positions at several prominent organizations, including Bharat YEF, Trident Group, RPSG, DLF Shopping Malls, ShopClues, the Godrej Group, Reckitt Benckiser, and Accenture.

On the academic front, Chauhan holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration with a specialization in Strategy and Business Management from Symbiosis, Pune. He is also an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, where he completed the Accelerated General Management Program.

The appointment comes as part of the company’s strategic efforts to strengthen its senior management tier. Chauhan will work closely with the top management, in shaping the next leg of the brand’s journey.