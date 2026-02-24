FTA Global gets digital marketing mandate for Apex Group

New Delhi: Digital marketing agency FTA Global has won the digital mandate for Apex Group after a pitch process, with responsibilities spanning SEO, paid marketing and website maintenance.
The one-year engagement will focus on improving Apex Group’s digital visibility and performance, including search presence, user experience and ongoing website optimisation.
Apex Group provides financial solutions such as management company services, fund administration and regulatory support. The company is looking to expand its digital footprint and has appointed FTA Global as its partner for performance-led execution, the agency said.
FTA Global said it will work on organic and paid visibility through SEO frameworks and performance marketing, with an emphasis on keeping the brand discoverable in a discovery environment increasingly shaped by AI-led search.
Commenting on the partnership, Senthil Kumar Hariram, Founder and Managing Director, FTA Global, said, “Winning this mandate from Apex Group is a strong validation of our AI-first, performance-led marketing philosophy. In a sector as intricate as global asset management, visibility alone is not enough. You need precision, trust, and measurable outcomes. With our TaaS model, we are embedding a dedicated, tech-forward team within Apex Group’s ecosystem to ensure their digital footprint is not just broader, but smarter and more conversion-efficient. We are ready to deliver impact from day one.”
“We were looking for a partner who could align with our vision of strengthening digital performance in a rapidly evolving technology landscape. FTA Global’s performance-driven mindset, combined with its deep expertise across SEO and paid marketing, made them the right choice to support our growth objectives and enhance our global digital presence,” said James Margetson, Head of Digital Marketing at Apex Group.
FTA Global will collaborate closely with Apex Group’s global teams to deploy integrated digital strategies aimed at improving search performance, optimizing digital assets, and delivering sustained visibility in competitive financial services markets.