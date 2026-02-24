New Delhi: Signpost India has secured a 10-year exclusive outdoor advertising concession, extendable by two years, for Kolkata’s premium streetscapes under a public-private partnership (PPP) model with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

The Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement covers several high-traffic landmarks in Kolkata:

Park Street (Mother Teresa Sarani): From Jawaharlal Nehru Road to Mullick Bazar Crossing.

Camac Street (Abanindranath Sarani).

Theatre Road (Shakespeare Sarani).

Park-o-Mat.

Signpost India has projected gross advertising revenue of around Rs 450 crore over the concession tenure.

According to the company’s BSE filing, it will pay an annual fixed revenue of Rs 16.38 crore to the Authority, with a 5% escalation every three years.

The company has projected that the total revenue to the Authority, including State GST, will be over Rs 250 crore during the concession period.

This 10-year contract (extendable by an additional two years) is expected to generate significant value for both the company and the municipal authority:

The ‘Kolkata Streetscape Renaissance’ project represents a significant domestic win for Signpost India. By securing these rights, the company strengthens its footprint in the eastern Indian market, specifically within premium zones known for high footfall and luxury retail.

The company confirmed that this contract does not involve any related party transactions and that no promoters or group companies have an interest in the awarding entity.