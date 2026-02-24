Commercial EV maker Euler Motors elevates Pallavi Arora to AVP - Marketing

New Delhi: Euler Motors, an electric commercial vehicle maker, has elevated Pallavi Arora to Associate Vice President - Marketing.

In her expanded role, Arora will lead the company’s integrated marketing and communications function. Her mandate includes public relations, digital and performance marketing, social media, brand marketing, and ATL and BTL initiatives across B2B and B2C segments.

The company said she will focus on brand positioning, digital transformation and customer engagement as Euler Motors scales up its presence in the commercial EV market.

Arora has been with Euler Motors for six years. Prior to the elevation, she served as Assistant General Manager - Marketing, and earlier as Senior Manager - Marketing.

During her stint, she led campaigns such as ‘Bada Socho, Euler HiLoad Socho’ for the HiLoad EV, and ‘Aane De’ for StormEV, which the company said is India’s first four-wheeler light commercial vehicle equipped with ADAS. Most recently, she spearheaded ‘Tan Tana Tan’, a brand campaign for Turbo EV 1000, Euler Motors’ one-tonne payload electric cargo vehicle. The company said the campaign is being amplified during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Arora has previously worked with Warner Bros. Pictures India, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, and Cube26, which was acquired by Paytm.

Euler Motors said the elevation comes as the commercial EV segment sees faster growth, driven by last-mile delivery expansion, e-commerce demand and adoption of technology-led mobility solutions.