MRSI to honour BV Pradeep with Lifetime Achievement Award at Golden Key Awards

New Delhi: The Market Research Society of India (MRSI) will confer its Lifetime Achievement Award on BV Pradeep at the 7th Golden Key Awards, scheduled for March 6, 2026, in Mumbai.

He is an IIM Bangalore alumnus and spent close to three decades with Unilever in India and overseas.

MRSI said his work helped push market research from a support role to a strategic business function, and contributed to the shift towards consumer and market insights in large organisations.

Beyond corporate roles, BV Pradeep has held positions in industry bodies and measurement forums.

He served on ESOMAR’s Governing Council as Vice President and Treasurer, chaired the Joint Technical Committee for Television Audience Measurement, and was MRSI President from 1999 to 2005.

He currently runs consultancy Catalyst-4ur-Growth, advising clients and agencies on marketing, insights and analytics.

MRSI said the jury for the Lifetime Achievement Award was chaired by CK Sharma, a former strategic consultant and principal at Gallup.

Other jury members include Chandan Mukherji, former director and senior vice-president of strategy, marketing and communication at Nestlé India; Manish Makhijani, CEO, Hygiene Care – RSPL; Meena Kaushik, chairperson, Quantum Consumer Solutions; and Prasun Basu, chairman, Inteliphyle.

The Golden Key Awards recognise work across research and insights, and the professionals involved in it.

Nitin Kamat, Chief Growth & Partnerships Officer, TAM Media Research and President at Market Research Society of India, said, “BV Pradeep’s contribution goes far beyond methodologies and frameworks; he shaped mindsets and expanded the horizon for the sector’s growth beyond FMCG. His work placed consumers at the heart of organisations and elevated insights as a strategic growth lever. He has also played a critical role in shaping MRSI’s position and we are truly honoured to recognise his unparalleled legacy with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Golden Key Awards.”

Paru Minocha, Managing Director, Qualitative Head, APAC at Kantar, and Committee Chair for the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 7th Golden Key Awards, said, “BV Pradeep’s contribution to the research and insights industry cannot be measured. He has pioneered frameworks that unlocked growth for both clients and agencies and has been pivotal in creating a space for India in the research industry globally. His work consistently strengthened the strategic role of consumer insights. We deeply appreciate his contributions and thank him for his lasting impact that shaped the future of the research and insights in India.”