Tata Chemicals’ Rallis India hands social media mandate to HGS Interactive

New Delhi: HGS Interactive has won the social media mandate for Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals.
Rallis India operates in the agri-input space, with presence in crop protection, seeds and plant growth nutrients.
Under the mandate, HGS Interactive will handle the brand’s social media communications, including content and campaigns, aimed at strengthening engagement across platforms.
Dr. Arpita Pattanaik, Business Analyst and Corporate Communications at Rallis India, said, “Our digital marketing vision has been to build deeper engagement with farmers and stakeholders, while positioning Rallis as an innovative and trusted partner in Indian agriculture. With HGS Interactive’s expertise in social media and digital storytelling, we’ve been able to bring this vision to life and create meaningful impact across platforms.”
Sachin Karweer, Business Head at HGS Interactive, added, “We are excited to partner with Rallis India in elevating its digital presence. Our role has been to craft creative campaigns, leverage data-driven insights, and drive impactful engagement across platforms - helping the brand connect more effectively with its diverse audience in the agri space.”