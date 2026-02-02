- Feb 02, 2026 11:31 IST
Budget 2026–27: Key takeaways that will shape India’s ads and marketing playbook
Industry leaders said the Budget strengthens the operating foundations that now determine marketing performance: digital infrastructure, AI-led skilling, MSME capital and the Orange Economy push for AVGC and design. Read more...
- Feb 02, 2026 11:27 IST
T20 World Cup: JioStar faces Rs 200–250 crore ad risk with Pakistan’s India match boycott
Pakistan’s move to skip only the Feb 15 India match creates uncertainty for the host broadcaster’s ad commitments, pricing, and sponsor guarantees. Read more...
- Feb 02, 2026 09:17 IST
Union Budget 2026: What a leaner I&B ministry budget means for media and advertising
For India’s media, advertising, and marketing ecosystem, the union budget outlines a clear shift from broad-based spending to selective, future-oriented investment. Read more...
|
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Feb 2, 2026
Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories
New Update