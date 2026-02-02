New Delhi: Maybelline New York has announced the appointment of actor Kiara Advani as its new brand ambassador for India. The association marks a new phase for the brand’s presence in the country, with a renewed emphasis on individuality, self-expression and contemporary interpretations of beauty.

Advani, one of Indian cinema’s leading actors, will represent Maybelline New York across campaigns in India. According to the brand, her public persona reflects confidence and authenticity, positioning her as a representative of its evolving beauty philosophy that places expression over transformation.

“Makeup, for me, is a form of self-expression. It shifts with my mood, my mindset, and how I choose to show up. Becoming the face of Maybelline New York feels especially meaningful, as the brand stands to support people all over the world in their quest for self-exploration through the power of makeup,” said Kiara Advani. “This partnership feels instinctive and I’m excited to be part of a brand that encourages everyone to express themselves authentically and on their own terms.”

Commenting on the announcement, Maya El Aramouni, General Manager, Maybelline New York India, said, “As we welcome Kiara to the Maybelline New York family, we look forward to working together to create beauty that feels intuitive, inclusive, and aligned with the way our consumers see themselves today. This is an important moment for the brand in India, where Kiara represents the confident, expressive and ever-curious Maybelline consumer.”

The partnership coincides with the introduction of the Maybelline Serum Lipstick in India. Fronted by Advani in the matte shade ‘Wildcard’, the product features serum-level hydration, formulated with hyaluronic acid and a blend of nourishing oils. The lipstick offers eight-hour plumping moisture and is available in thirteen shades across satin and matte finishes, developed to suit a wide range of Indian skin tones.