New Delhi: Brands across categories continue to experiment with how stories are told, who gets to tell them, and where audiences encounter them. Recent campaigns reflect a shift towards participation-led content, cultural references, everyday experiences and reassurance-driven messaging, moving beyond conventional advertising formats. From crowdsourced films and ingredient-led storytelling to street activations, creator collaborations and service-focused narratives, brands are exploring ways to stay present in daily life and popular culture.

TVS Raider turns the camera over to its riders in crowdsourced film

TVS Motor Company has released a crowdsourced campaign film for the TVS Raider, created entirely using footage captured by riders across India. Built from user-generated clips recorded during everyday journeys, the film brings together experiences from riders of different regions and backgrounds. The initiative highlights collaborative storytelling, placing the rider community at the centre of brand communication. With no professional actors or studio shoots, the campaign reflects the growing role of participation-led content and community involvement in automotive marketing.

Rajnigandha TVC showcases the craft behind its signature flavour

DS Group’s Rajnigandha has unveiled a new television commercial spotlighting the craftsmanship behind its signature taste. Directed by French filmmaker Bruno Aveillan and conceptualised by McCann Advertising, the ingredient-led film traces the careful selection, evaluation and blending of ingredients that define the brand. Titled Yun Hi Nahin Main Rajnigandha Ban Jaata Hun, the TVC foregrounds the role of master blenders and the attention to detail involved in maintaining consistency and quality. The campaign is being rolled out across television, digital platforms and OTT services.

Oreo teams up with Rohit Sharma to channel fan belief ahead of the World Cup

Oreo has rolled out a new cricket-focused initiative, ‘Dream for the Team’, positioning itself as a supporter-led campaign ahead of India’s World Cup campaign. Fronted by Rohit Sharma, the campaign draws on the idea of collective belief, encouraging fans to participate by scanning specially designed Oreo cookies linked to cricket moments. According to the company, selected packs feature QR codes that lead users to a digital platform where fans can record their hopes for Team India. The campaign will run across television, digital, outdoor and retail platforms nationwide.

Britannia marks National Croissant Day with street-led ‘Croissant’s Birthday’ celebration

Britannia Treat Croissant marked National Croissant Day by turning it into a public birthday-style celebration, taking the brand out of stores and into the streets. The activity featured a procession with a life-sized croissant cut-out, music and spontaneous public participation, mirroring familiar Indian birthday rituals. According to the company, the initiative builds on its broader effort to make croissants more culturally familiar, following earlier campaigns around pronunciation and pop-culture trends. The celebration was extended through quick-commerce platform Zepto, which highlighted the event on its app and outdoor displays, linking the street activation with digital visibility.

Godrej links appliance tech with handloom revival through ‘Tested for Handlooms’ initiative

Godrej Enterprises Group has launched a Republic Day initiative, ‘Tested for Handlooms’, positioning its front-load washing machines as suitable for caring for Indian handwoven fabrics. The company said its AI-powered machines were tested on 25 handloom varieties, including Banarasi silk, Jamdani and Pochampally Ikat, to address concerns around fabric maintenance. The initiative is being rolled out through outdoor installations, branded cabs, a digital film and social media collaborations, including with actor Dia Mirza. According to Godrej, the campaign is part of a broader effort to encourage more frequent use and purchase of handloom textiles.

Malaika Arora booked for the ‘crime of confidence’ in Invogue’s new campaign

Invogue has released a new Instagram-first campaign featuring Malaika Arora, using a fictional arrest narrative to centre the idea of confidence. Set in a police station, the film shows Arora being questioned over exaggerated “charges” linked to public attention, before revealing the premise as a tongue-in-cheek commentary on appearance and scrutiny. The campaign positions shapewear as part of the storyline rather than a conventional endorsement. According to the brand, the collaboration is intended as a creative partnership rather than a celebrity-led promotion, reflecting Invogue’s focus on fit and functionality for Indian body types.

Škoda and BBH India spotlight service assurance with ‘You Never Drive Alone’

Škoda Auto India, along with BBH India, has launched a new campaign titled ‘You Never Drive Alone’, marking the introduction of its brand-wide service programme, Škoda Super Care. The initiative brings together warranty coverage, roadside assistance and scheduled services under a unified ownership framework starting 2026. The campaign film depicts driving as a reassurance-led experience, highlighting the presence of service support throughout a vehicle’s lifecycle. According to the company, the programme applies across its portfolio and is supported by its service network spread across 183 cities in India.