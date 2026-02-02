New Delhi: This week’s roundup covers notable leadership changes and appointments across media, marketing, digital, and corporate sectors. Senior executives have been elevated, new leaders brought on board, and key roles filled across established companies and emerging organisations. The updates highlight shifts in business strategy, brand management, digital transformation, and creative leadership, reflecting how organisations are strengthening teams to drive growth, innovation, and market impact.

Palki Sharma set to return to entrepreneurship after Firstpost stint

Palki Sharma

Palki Sharma, former Managing Editor at Firstpost, is preparing to return to entrepreneurship after over three years at Network18. She had earlier launched designer saree brand Reyva in 2016, which focused on contemporary power dressing using traditional Indian weaves. Reyva was active until 2019, collaborating with platforms like Jaypore and hosting exhibitions. Sharma, who also hosted the global affairs show Vantage on Firstpost and CNN-News18, brings over 25 years of experience across journalism and media, including stints at WION, ITV Network, Doordarshan News, and The Hindustan Times.

Ajay Gupte exits WPP Media; Shekhar Banerjee named President, Client Solutions, South Asia

WPP Media has appointed Shekhar Banerjee as President, Client Solutions, South Asia, succeeding Ajay Gupte, who has stepped down after a successful tenure since 2011. Banerjee joined WPP Media in 2018 as Managing Partner, West, Wavemaker India, and was later Chief Client Officer for West, North and East. He will now lead client solutions across the region, focusing on integrated, data-led strategies and talent development. Gupte departs following leadership stints across Southeast Asia and India, leaving a legacy of business growth, client engagement, and organisational development.

Sameer Singh elevated as Managing Director of Hindustan Media Ventures

Sameer Singh

Hindustan Media Ventures (HMVL) has appointed Sameer Singh as Managing Director, effective March 1, 2026, following board approval. Singh, who will serve a five-year term subject to shareholder approval, continues as Key Managerial Personnel. He was earlier named CEO of HMVL and Group CEO of HT Media from the same date. An IIM Calcutta alumnus, Singh brings over 30 years of experience across media, digital platforms, agencies, and advertisers, with past roles including CEO of GroupM India and South Asia and leadership positions at TikTok/ByteDance, Google, GSK, P&G, and IPG.



NDTV board reappoints Sanjay Pugalia as whole-time director for three years

Sanjay Pugalia

New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) has reappointed Sanjay Pugalia as whole-time director for a three-year term from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2029, subject to shareholder approval. Pugalia, a seasoned political and business journalist, has led multiple ventures including CNBC Awaaz, and held senior roles across Star News, Zee News, Aaj Tak, and Quint Digital Media. He was first appointed whole-time director in April 2023 during NDTV’s board overhaul following the Adani Group takeover. The reappointment aligns with ongoing corporate restructuring at the company.

SPNI appoints Harsh Sheth as Business Head of Sony Entertainment Television

Harsh Sheth

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has named Harsh Sheth as Business Head for Sony Entertainment Television (SET). Sheth will oversee the channel’s business strategy and P&L, reporting to Chief Content Officer Nachiket Pantvaidya. He brings nearly 20 years of experience across television and digital media, including leadership roles at JioStar and Disney Star, where he strengthened channel profitability and audience engagement. Pantvaidya said Sheth’s blend of commercial insight and leadership would support SET’s growth ambitions, while Sheth expressed enthusiasm about driving the channel’s next phase of expansion.

Cheil X appoints Ritesh Rao as Head of Operations, elevates Kanika to Head of Delhi office

Cheil X has named Ritesh Rao as Head of Operations for its Mumbai office and promoted Kanika to lead the Delhi office. Rao, with over 20 years of experience in marketing, strategy and brand leadership, will oversee business expansion and operations in Mumbai, having previously been CEO of 26FIVE Global Lab. Kanika, formerly Vice President, will now head the Delhi office, continuing to drive the agency’s integrated marketing approach across strategy, creative, commerce and performance solutions.

HUL elevates Sunanda Khaitan as CMO for Beauty & Wellbeing business

Sunanda Khaitan

Sunanda Khaitan has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer for Hindustan Unilever’s Beauty & Wellbeing division. With over 19 years at Unilever, she has held senior India and global roles, including Vice President and Business Head of Lakmē, where she led brand strategy and portfolio growth. Khaitan’s experience spans multiple brands such as Ponds, Fair & Lovely, Citra, and Lakmē, covering mass, premium, and beauty-led categories. She began her career in sales and customer excellence at Unilever after a stint at Dabur India and has progressed through marketing, brand management, and category leadership roles globally.

Blue Star reappoints Thiagarajan as MD; Sam Balsara to retire from board

Blue Star announced board-level changes, including the retirement of advertising veteran Sam Balsara as Independent Director on January 31, 2026, and the appointment of MS Unnikrishnan as Independent Director for a five-year term from January 29, 2026. B Thiagarajan has been reappointed as Managing Director for a term from April 1, 2026, to May 24, 2027. Mohit Sud has been elevated as Executive Director, Unitary Cooling Products. Balsara contributed to brand building and media strategy, while Unnikrishnan brings four decades of leadership across engineering and energy sectors, and Thiagarajan continues to drive growth and sustainability initiatives.

Schneider Electric appoints Preeti Bajaj as Executive Vice President, Home Solutions

Preeti Bajaj

Schneider Electric has named Preeti Bajaj as Executive Vice President of its Home Solutions Division. Bajaj will lead the division, which now includes Luminous Power Technologies, and oversee home energy management, switches and sockets, and EV charging solutions. She joins the board of Starcharge, a Schneider Electric joint venture. Bajaj was previously CEO and MD of Luminous Power Technologies and has held leadership roles across renewable energy and strategy at Schneider Electric. She holds advanced degrees in finance and economics and was named among Fortune’s Most Powerful Women in India in 2025.

Shivalika Chadha Malik joins Hero MotoCorp as Head of Communications

Shivalika Chadha Malik

Shivalika Chadha Malik has been appointed Head of External and Internal Communications at Hero MotoCorp for India and global markets. With nearly 20 years of experience, Malik has held senior communications roles at PepsiCo across India and the AMESA region, as well as agency positions including Avian Media. She described Hero MotoCorp as “an iconic brand with purpose, scale and responsibility” and expressed excitement about shaping the company’s narrative and building “stories of trust, values and impact” with the leadership team.

Databricks appoints Jeremy Cooper as VP of Marketing for Asia Pacific and Japan

Jeremy Cooper

Databricks has named Jeremy Cooper as Vice President of Marketing for Asia Pacific and Japan, as the company expands its data and AI operations in the region. Cooper brings over 20 years of experience in cloud and enterprise software marketing, with senior roles at AWS, Salesforce, Google, and LinkedIn. Based in Australia, he will lead APJ marketing strategy and execution, supporting revenue growth and pipeline development. Cooper said he is “excited to help customers build systems of intelligence on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform and turn data into action.”



Branch International appoints Sricheta Das as Head of Marketing for India

Sricheta Das

Branch International has named Sricheta Das as Head of Marketing for India. Das will oversee the company’s marketing strategy, focusing on customer acquisition and retention, while collaborating with product, analytics, and credit teams to expand personal lending operations. She brings over a decade of experience in financial services and fintech, having held leadership roles at Bajaj Finance and KreditBee. Das said she looks forward to building a digital-first, customer-centric credit platform in India, while Branch MD Neeraj Gupta highlighted the strategic importance of strengthening leadership as the company scales its India operations.

Adani Realty appoints Siddharth Kumar as Senior Manager, Marketing

Siddharth Kumar

Adani Realty has appointed Siddharth Kumar as Senior Manager, Marketing, to lead marketing and brand strategy for the NCR region. Kumar brings over 14 years of experience across real estate developers including Whiteland Corporation, M3M India, and Elan Group. He has worked on brand strategy, product development, and campaign execution, notably contributing to the launch of Westin Residences Gurugram in partnership with Marriott. Kumar said he was “thrilled to join Adani Realty” and looks forward to leveraging his experience to create meaningful narratives and deliver value to customers.

Vinita Shrivastav to lead Marico media planning at PHD Media

Vinita Shrivastav

PHD Media has appointed Vinita Shrivastav as Vice President, Business Planning, to lead the Marico account. Shrivastav brings over 17 years of experience in media, FMCG, brand strategy, and business planning, with prior leadership roles at Wavemaker India, IN10 Media Network, Mindshare, and Zee Entertainment. She will oversee strategy and planning for Marico, aiming to deliver value-driven outcomes. Shrivastav said she was “delighted to begin a new chapter” and expressed gratitude to PHD Media’s leadership for their trust, calling it an opportunity to create impact at scale with a brand of enduring relevance.

Digital ShoutOuts Media elevates Monika Sharma to Director, Client Servicing

Digital ShoutOuts Media has promoted Monika Sharma to Director, Client Servicing. Sharma, who has managed key accounts and overseen integrated campaign execution, will now lead the client servicing function, focusing on strategic account management, service delivery standards, and cross-team coordination. In her expanded role, she will work closely with leadership to enhance operational processes and align client engagements with the company’s AI-driven solutions, including audience intelligence and creative conversational platforms. Her promotion reflects her experience in building long-term client relationships and scaling delivery operations across multiple platforms.

Galderma India appoints Geetika Saxena as Head of Digital Strategy

Geetika Saxena

Galderma India has named Geetika Saxena as Head of Digital Strategy. Saxena brings over 15 years of experience in FMCG and consumer digital leadership, including full-funnel media strategy, D2C, and quick-commerce initiatives. She joins from The LEGO Group, where she led India and Emerging Asia digital strategies across paid, owned, earned, and shared media. In her new role, Saxena will drive insight-led digital planning and brand development, supporting Galderma India’s expanding digital capabilities and transformation agenda.