New Delhi: Integrated marketing agency Hashtag Orange has appointed Jayesh Punjabi as Technology Head. He will be based at the company’s Mumbai office and will oversee technology-led initiatives across the agency’s operations.

The Gurugram-headquartered agency said the appointment forms part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen its technology and data capabilities, including the use of AI, marketing technology and automation within marketing and media processes.

Punjabi has over 11 years of experience in digital transformation, MarTech automation and AI-led programmes. His previous roles include stints at Genpact, EY and Hogarth Worldwide Studios (WPP), where he worked on transformation initiatives for brands such as Johnson & Johnson, General Electric and Ford. He has also supported projects involving Microsoft, Dell, GSK and Morgan Stanley.

Over the course of his career, Punjabi has led automation and technology programmes focused on digital marketing and production operations. His work has included integrating AI-driven automation, intelligent workflows and data-led decision-making across large-scale systems, with a focus on operational efficiency and scalability. His areas of expertise include AI and machine learning, robotic process automation and agentic AI.

Commenting on the appointment, Mukesh Vij, Founder, Hashtag Orange, said, “At Hashtag Orange, technology has always been a cornerstone in redefining integrated marketing frameworks. Jayesh’s deep expertise in automation and AI aligns perfectly with our mission to build efficiencies that empower both creativity and scalability. His appointment marks an important step forward in strengthening our technical foundation as we continue to evolve for the future.”

Speaking about his new role, Jayesh Punjabi said, “It’s a privilege to join Hashtag Orange at such an exciting juncture of growth and transformation. My goal is to simplify complexity by turning technology into an enabler of efficiency and strategic impact. Together, we aim to create a smarter, data-driven ecosystem that delivers meaningful value for our clients and our teams alike.”