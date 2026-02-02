Sony’s Sandeep Mehrotra joins Z as Chief Operating Officer, Ad revenue

New Delhi: Zee Entertainment Enterprises has appointed Sandeep Mehrotra as Chief Operating Officer – Advertisement Revenue.

Mehrotra will be responsible for maximising the company’s advertisement revenue generation capabilities by leveraging convergence between ZEEL’s linear and digital businesses.

He will be based at the company’s Mumbai headquarters and will report to CEO Punit Goenka. The appointment takes effect from February 3, 2026.

With over 31 years of experience, Mehrotra has worked across large-scale P&L and multi-portfolio monetisation roles.

Mehrotra was previously associated with Culver Max Entertainment (formerly Sony Pictures Networks India) as Head of Advertisement Sales – Network Channels.

ZEEL said Laxmi Shetty will continue to lead the advertisement revenue vertical as Head – Advertisement Revenue, Broadcast & Digital, with a focus on further boosting ad revenues under Mehrotra’s guidance.

Goenka said the evolving entertainment market requires sharper, outcome-driven and platform-agnostic monetisation strategies. “As we sharpen our revenue generation capabilities to build sustained growth for the future, we are also taking strategic steps to enhance our bench strength with experienced leaders,” he said.

Goenka added that Mehrotra’s experience and understanding of the advertiser ecosystem will be critical to building integrated monetisation frameworks across linear and digital segments. “I look forward to working with Sandeep and the team closely to build a stronger and converged revenue generation model in line with our long-term ambitions,” he said.

Mehrotra said he is joining at a time when ZEEL is building a robust monetisation engine for the future. “The long-term aspirations of the Company present a unique opportunity to drive higher engagement with advertisers and deliver meaningful value,” he said. He added that ZEEL has a strong presence across linear and digital, and he aims to help shape “a more integrated and scalable advertisement revenue ecosystem for the future.”