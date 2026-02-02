0

Pratik Dawda joins PHD as Associate Vice President

With close to 10 years in media and digital strategy, Dawda has led data-driven planning and performance mandates across agency and platform roles

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Pratik Dawda has taken on a new role as Associate Vice President at PHD, according to a recent update shared on LinkedIn. The appointment comes into effect from January 2026 and is based in Mumbai.

Dawda moves to PHD after a nearly decade-long stint at Wavemaker, where he held multiple leadership roles across digital planning, media strategy and performance marketing. Most recently, he served as Client Lead, following earlier positions including Senior Director and Business Director, Digital Planning.

Over the course of his career, Dawda has worked across data-driven marketing strategies, audience planning and integrated media solutions, with experience spanning agencies and platforms such as Wavemaker, HT Media and Quikr. His background includes work on digital-first mandates, full-funnel marketing and monetisation-led initiatives for large brands.

