New Delhi: Pratik Dawda has taken on a new role as Associate Vice President at PHD, according to a recent update shared on LinkedIn. The appointment comes into effect from January 2026 and is based in Mumbai.

Dawda moves to PHD after a nearly decade-long stint at Wavemaker, where he held multiple leadership roles across digital planning, media strategy and performance marketing. Most recently, he served as Client Lead, following earlier positions including Senior Director and Business Director, Digital Planning.

Over the course of his career, Dawda has worked across data-driven marketing strategies, audience planning and integrated media solutions, with experience spanning agencies and platforms such as Wavemaker, HT Media and Quikr. His background includes work on digital-first mandates, full-funnel marketing and monetisation-led initiatives for large brands.