New Delhi: Colors Gujarati is set to introduce two new fiction titles to its programming line-up from February 2, with Gangasati–Paanbai airing at 7:30 PM, followed by Manmelo at 9:30 PM.

The channel will open the evening with Gangasati–Paanbai: Shyam Dhun No Navo Adhyay, a series drawing from the devotional poetry and bhajans of Gujarat’s saint-poetesses Gangasati and Paanbai. The show presents their teachings through a contemporary narrative structure, combining spiritual themes, music, and reflections on human values.

Later in the evening, Manmelo will take a contrasting narrative route, focusing on family relationships shaped by social and economic differences. The story follows three sisters from a middle-class household whose lives intersect with three brothers from a wealthy family. As the relationships evolve, the series explores themes of love, ambition, social disparity, and emotional responsibility, particularly within marriage.

Commenting on the new launches, a Colors Gujarati spokesperson said, “Our continued focus lies in offering viewers meaningful and high-quality content while staying true to the essence of Gujarati culture. With the launch of Gangasati–Paanbai and Manmelo, we are thrilled to once again bring two distinct stories to television.

Gangasati–Paanbai goes beyond devotion to celebrates human values and harmony, while Manmelo reflects the emotional choices young audiences face today as they balance love and responsibility. Together, these shows reaffirm our commitment to keeping cultural values alive through compelling, family-focused storytelling.”