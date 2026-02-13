Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Feb 13, 2026

- Feb 13, 2026 18:52 IST
Ankuur Rajesh Kapila returns to Zee as National Sales Head for Zee5
He returns to Zee after a 2.5-year stint at JioStar India Pvt. Ltd (JioHotstar), where he served as Vice President - Sports Gamification (Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan). Read more...
- Feb 13, 2026 18:36 IST
Zee launches ‘Dilfluencer Moments’ to push character-led brand integrations this Valentine’s Day
The TV-first format embeds brands into show narratives and extends them to digital and creators. The broadcaster cites TumHoLovely’s 35 million impressions as proof. Read more...
- Feb 13, 2026 18:28 IST
CNBC Awaaz leads on Budget Day among 22-40 male viewers in HSM Urban: BARC
Budget Day is typically one of the highest-engagement periods for business news, with audiences tracking policy announcements and market reactions through the day. Read more...
- Feb 13, 2026 16:06 IST
Spikes Asia 2026: Leo and Dentsu Creative secure one Innovation shortlist each from India
Dentsu Creative’s DSP Mutual Fund campaign ‘Garuda Rakshak’ and Leo Mumbai’s Mountain Dew ‘Dare Score’ make the cut in the Societal Innovation subcategory. Read more...
- Feb 13, 2026 15:30 IST
Radico Khaitan elevates Kunal Madan as Chief Marketing Officer
Amar Sinha has stepped down from his role as Chief Operating Officer. As per news reports, he has joined Allied Blenders and Distillers in a leadership role. Read more...
- Feb 13, 2026 15:23 IST
TDSAT adjourns Tata Play–Culver Max carriage dispute to March 30
The case stems from May 2025, when Tata Play removed 25 Culver Max channels from its DTH packs, triggering a dispute over interconnection terms and compliance with regulations. Read more...
- Feb 13, 2026 13:06 IST
NYF Advertising Awards names 2026 Specialty jury chairs
The new Baked in New York category will be chaired by Omid Amidi, CCO, McKinney. The early bird deadline to enter the 2026 NYF Advertising Awards is February 27, 2026. Read more...
- Feb 13, 2026 13:04 IST
EU targets Google in fresh antitrust probe over search ad auctions
The European Commission said that Google may be “artificially increasing the clearing price” of search ad auctions “to the detriment of advertisers”. Read more...
- Feb 13, 2026 13:00 IST
Takeshi Sano to replace Hiroshi Igarashi as Dentsu’s new global CEO
Yoshimasa Watahiki is set to step up as EVP and dentsu Japan COO, while Arinobu Soga exits; Shigeki Endo will take on director and Global CFO role from March 27. Read more...
- Feb 13, 2026 12:55 IST
As AI steps out of the shadows, agencies recalibrate under new labelling rules
The three-hour deadline raises stakes, placing brand optics first and strengthening AI contracts across stakeholders. Read more...
- Feb 13, 2026 12:39 IST
Jewellery brands turn Valentine’s into storytelling sprint, with Tata labels leading the push
Tanishq, Mia and CaratLane anchor the Tata push with distinct films, while KISNA, Indriya, Senco and Heer by GIVA tap everyday gestures, nostalgia and modern proposals. Read more...
- Feb 13, 2026 12:36 IST
Valentine’s ads pivot from grand romance to ‘small moments’, speed and participation
From Cadbury’s humour-led twists and Flipkart’s chore-led take on modern love to quick commerce films built for last-minute gifting, brands are using the week to drive culture and conversion together. Read more...
- Feb 13, 2026 12:24 IST
Valentine’s isn’t a ‘cute’ moment anymore; it’s a full-scale marketing sprint
Brands across chocolates, jewellery, beauty and fashion are going 360-degree on Valentine’s, with digital films, creators and quick commerce powering both cultural buzz and last-mile conversion. Read more...
- Feb 13, 2026 09:13 IST
Prime Video’s 2026 Asia slate: India originals, anime and K-dramas drive out-of-market viewing
Platform previews Alia Bhatt-backed ‘Don’t Be Shy’, flags global appetite for Indian films and series alongside anime and K-dramas at its first International Originals showcase in London. Read more...
