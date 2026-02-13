0

Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Feb 13, 2026

BestMediaInfo Bureau
  Feb 13, 2026 18:52 IST

    Ankuur Rajesh Kapila returns to Zee as National Sales Head for Zee5

    He returns to Zee after a 2.5-year stint at JioStar India Pvt. Ltd (JioHotstar), where he served as Vice President - Sports Gamification (Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan).



  Feb 13, 2026 18:36 IST

    Zee launches 'Dilfluencer Moments' to push character-led brand integrations this Valentine's Day

    Zee Dilfluencer Moments

    The TV-first format embeds brands into show narratives and extends them to digital and creators. The broadcaster cites TumHoLovely's 35 million impressions as proof.



  Feb 13, 2026 18:28 IST

    CNBC Awaaz leads on Budget Day among 22-40 male viewers in HSM Urban: BARC

    Budget Day is typically one of the highest-engagement periods for business news, with audiences tracking policy announcements and market reactions through the day.



  Feb 13, 2026 16:06 IST

    Spikes Asia 2026: Leo and Dentsu Creative secure one Innovation shortlist each from India

    Dentsu Creative's DSP Mutual Fund campaign 'Garuda Rakshak' and Leo Mumbai's Mountain Dew 'Dare Score' make the cut in the Societal Innovation subcategory.



  Feb 13, 2026 15:30 IST

    Radico Khaitan elevates Kunal Madan as Chief Marketing Officer

    Amar Sinha has stepped down from his role as Chief Operating Officer. As per news reports, he has joined Allied Blenders and Distillers in a leadership role.



  Feb 13, 2026 15:23 IST

    TDSAT adjourns Tata Play–Culver Max carriage dispute to March 30

    The case stems from May 2025, when Tata Play removed 25 Culver Max channels from its DTH packs, triggering a dispute over interconnection terms and compliance with regulations.



  Feb 13, 2026 13:06 IST

    NYF Advertising Awards names 2026 Specialty jury chairs

    The new Baked in New York category will be chaired by Omid Amidi, CCO, McKinney. The early bird deadline to enter the 2026 NYF Advertising Awards is February 27, 2026.



  Feb 13, 2026 13:04 IST

    EU targets Google in fresh antitrust probe over search ad auctions

    The European Commission said that Google may be "artificially increasing the clearing price" of search ad auctions "to the detriment of advertisers".



  Feb 13, 2026 13:00 IST

    Takeshi Sano to replace Hiroshi Igarashi as Dentsu's new global CEO

    Yoshimasa Watahiki is set to step up as EVP and dentsu Japan COO, while Arinobu Soga exits; Shigeki Endo will take on director and Global CFO role from March 27.



  Feb 13, 2026 12:55 IST

    As AI steps out of the shadows, agencies recalibrate under new labelling rules

    The three-hour deadline raises stakes, placing brand optics first and strengthening AI contracts across stakeholders.



  Feb 13, 2026 12:39 IST

    Jewellery brands turn Valentine's into storytelling sprint, with Tata labels leading the push

    Tanishq, Mia and CaratLane anchor the Tata push with distinct films, while KISNA, Indriya, Senco and Heer by GIVA tap everyday gestures, nostalgia and modern proposals.



  Feb 13, 2026 12:36 IST

    Valentine's ads pivot from grand romance to 'small moments', speed and participation

    From Cadbury's humour-led twists and Flipkart's chore-led take on modern love to quick commerce films built for last-minute gifting, brands are using the week to drive culture and conversion together.



  Feb 13, 2026 12:24 IST

    Valentine's isn't a 'cute' moment anymore; it's a full-scale marketing sprint

    Brands across chocolates, jewellery, beauty and fashion are going 360-degree on Valentine's, with digital films, creators and quick commerce powering both cultural buzz and last-mile conversion.

    valentine-image



  Feb 13, 2026 09:13 IST

    Prime Video's 2026 Asia slate: India originals, anime and K-dramas drive out-of-market viewing

    Platform previews Alia Bhatt-backed 'Don't Be Shy', flags global appetite for Indian films and series alongside anime and K-dramas at its first International Originals showcase in London.



