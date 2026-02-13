Spikes Asia 2026: Leo and Dentsu Creative secure one Innovation shortlist each from India

New Delhi: India has secured two shortlists in the Innovation category at Spikes Asia 2026.

Dentsu Creative has been shortlisted for DSP Mutual Fund’s ‘Garuda Rakshak’ in the Societal Innovation subcategory.

Watch the campaign case study here:

In the same subcategory, Leo Mumbai has been shortlisted for Mountain Dew’s ‘Dare Score’ campaign.

Watch the film here:

The remaining shortlists will be announced during Spikes Asia Week, starting Monday, April 9.

Winners will be revealed at the Spikes Asia Awards Gala at the Capitol Theatre, Singapore, on Thursday, March 12.