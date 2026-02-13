Prime Video’s 2026 Asia slate: India originals, anime and K-dramas drive out-of-market viewing

New Delhi: Prime Video has put India at the centre of its Asia push for 2026, saying Indian films and series are increasingly travelling outside home markets alongside Japanese anime and Korean dramas.

At Prime Video Presents: International Originals in London, Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President, APAC & ANZ, Prime Video, said there is “tremendous appetite” for content from the region beyond its origin countries, spanning “Japanese anime, Korean dramas, or Indian films and series”. “In fact, these are now amongst the most watched shows and movies outside their countries of origin on Prime Video,” he said.

Prime Video’s India showcase included a preview of Don’t Be Shy, a young-adult coming-of-age film written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji and produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt under Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Bhatt also participated in a conversation with Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video India, and that a wider India slate will be unveiled in March at Prime Video Presents India.

Prime Video also pointed to the performance of Indian originals in its non-English viewing charts. In a global Top 10 list of non-English language International Originals over the last year, India titles named by the company included The Family Man Season 3, Panchayat Season 4 and Paatal Lok Season 2.

The platform used the London event to underline the wider Asia play. When it comes to Anime, Prime Video has exclusive worldwide rights for the reboot of FIST OF THE NORTH STAR: HOKUTO NO KEN and previewed THE GHOST IN THE SHELL and From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman Season 2, with the latter cited as a Top 10 title in over 45 countries during its first season. A new THE GHOST IN THE SHELL anime continues in July 2026 and is being produced by Science SARU.

On Korean content, Prime Video said shows such as Marry My Husband and No Gain No Love have reached the platform’s global Top 10 on the back of out-of-country viewership, and it previewed 2026 titles including Siren’s Kiss, Absolute Value of Romance, Human x Gumiho (working title), See You at Work Tomorrow!, Love in Disguise and The Sacred Jewel (working title).

The London showcase was introduced by Kelly Day, VP, Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios International, and hosted by Nicole Clemens, VP of International Originals, with guest appearances that included Alia Bhatt, Park Min-young and Wi Hajun, Stanley Tucci, Nicole Wallace, Dolores Fonzi and author Mercedes Ron.

In a separate announcement tied to the same event, Prime Video said its Spanish-language Culpables movie franchise has crossed 100 million viewers worldwide, and that over 90% of viewing came from outside Spain.