Zee launches ‘Dilfluencer Moments’ to push character-led brand integrations this Valentine’s Day

Mumbai: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) on Friday announced the launch of ‘Dilfluencer Moments’, an omnichannel media format that it says is designed to help brands build deeper engagement across linear TV, digital and social platforms by leveraging character-led storytelling.

In a statement, ZEEL said the format is built around integrating brands into narratives audiences already follow, using trusted characters across shows in the ‘Z’ bouquet, rather than interrupting viewing with conventional ad breaks.

The company positioned the product as a television-first approach that starts with high-recall moments on TV and then extends into digital, social and creator ecosystems to drive shareability.

The launch comes at a time when brands of different sizes can buy media inventory with similar ease, but are facing higher clutter and shrinking attention spans, the company said, adding that visibility alone is no longer enough and marketers are increasingly chasing memorability and affinity.

Laxmi Shetty, Head – Advertisement Revenue, Broadcast & Digital, ZEEL, said, “As consumers turn away from interruption-led communication, advertisers need moments that feel culturally earned and emotionally authentic.” She said ‘Dilfluencer Moments’ is aimed at delivering reach at scale through “character-first content systems” that travel across platforms and help brands move from storytelling to “brand love”.

Kartik Mahadev, Chief Marketing Officer, ‘Z’ and Zee5, said that while “access” to impressions has become democratised, “affinity” now drives advantage for brands. He added that the format is intended to help brand moments travel across platforms “organically and concurrently at scale”, aided by the network’s reach and the emotional equity of its characters.

ZEEL said the format was recently demonstrated through the “TumHoLovely” campaign launched on National Girl Child Day, built around the line “Jab Life ko leti ho Lightly toh lagti ho aur bhi Lovely”.

The company said the campaign used character-led moments across its Hindi and Marathi shows, with the narrative then amplified through digital creators and community participation. A brand film featuring Sanya Malhotra further extended the campaign, the statement said.

The company claimed the campaign moved from television to social platforms and messaging forwards within 24 hours, and delivered 35 million impressions, including 20 million social and digital views, 2.5 million engagements, and over 1,000 comments.

With ‘Dilfluencer Moments’, ZEEL said it is offering marketers a way to embed brands into culturally relevant moments, distribute messaging at scale across screens, and drive organic engagement aimed at long-term brand equity.