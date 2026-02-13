Radico Khaitan elevates Kunal Madan as Chief Marketing Officer

New Delhi: Radico Khaitan has elevated Kunal Madan as Chief Marketing Officer. The company also announced the elevation of Sudhir Upadhyay as Chief Sales Officer.

Amar Sinha has stepped down from his role as Chief Operating Officer. As per news reports, he has joined Allied Blenders and Distillers in a leadership role.

Both Madan and Upadhyay have been associated with the company for over a decade.

Madan comes with over 20 years of experience across global sales and marketing, and more than 12 years with the Company. He has played a pivotal role in building and scaling the premium and luxury portfolio, including strengthening its global travel retail presence. In his new role, he will lead the Company’s overall marketing strategy, brand architecture and premiumisation agenda across markets.

With over 25 years of experience, Upadhyay was previously the National Sales Head for the past two years. In his new role, he will further strengthen execution capabilities and drive distribution excellence across markets.

Under the leadership of Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director, Radico Khaitan, the core leadership team comprises Dilip Banthiya, Chief Financial Officer, and Sanjeev Banga, President – International Business, and is supported by Sudhir Upadhyay, Chief Sales Officer; Kunal Madan, Chief Marketing Officer, and Saket Somani, Head – Finance and Strategy.

Radico Khaitan onboarded Ajay Kakkar last year to head the Premium On-Trade vertical.

Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director, Radico Khaitan, said, “At Radico Khaitan, our growth has always been powered by people. We deeply believe that true leadership is not imported; it is cultivated. Over the years, we have consciously chosen to elevate talent from within the organisation, because when individuals are given responsibility, trust, and the opportunity to grow, leadership is shaped organically. Empowering our next generation of leaders is not just a strategic priority; it reflects our faith in our people and our conviction that those who grow with the organisation are best placed to carry its values forward. This belief continues to strengthen our leadership bench and enables us to build a future-ready, globally competitive company with purpose and pride.”

Sinha said, “It has been an absolute privilege to be part of Radico Khaitan’s growth journey and to contribute during such an exciting phase of transformation and expansion for the Company. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Abhishek Khaitan for his visionary leadership, unwavering trust, and constant encouragement, which have been instrumental in shaping the Company’s trajectory. His clarity of purpose and bold strategic direction have inspired all of us to raise the bar consistently. I am equally thankful to my colleagues across the organisation for their collaboration and commitment. I am proud of what we have built together and remain confident that Radico Khaitan will continue to scale new heights in the years ahead.”