Ankuur Rajesh Kapila returns to Zee as National Sales Head for Zee5

New Delhi: Ankuur Rajesh Kapila has returned to Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) as National Sales Head - Zee5.
This comes at a time when OTT platforms are sharpening national sales strategies around premium video inventory, integrated brand solutions and event-led programming, even as advertisers re-balance spends across television, digital and streaming.
Kapila took charge earlier this month and is based in Mumbai, according to an update on his LinkedIn profile.
He returns to Zee after a stint at JioStar India Pvt. Ltd (JioHotstar), where he served as Vice President - Sports Gamification (Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan) from October 2022 to February 2026.
Before that, Kapila spent over 14 years with ZEEL across sales, brand solutions and content-led roles.
His last stint at Zee before moving to JioStar was as Head, Brand Solutions (West & South) – Zee Network Integrated Platforms, a role he held from April 2022 to October 2022.
From May 2021 to April 2022, he served as Senior Vice President – Key Account Management, GEC Cluster (Integrated Platforms).
Prior to that, Kapila was Region Head, Brand Solutions, Hindi Movie Cluster/Zee Cinema between October 2017 and April 2021.
He also handled content-side responsibilities at Zee. Kapila was Head – Programming and Content Acquisition, Zee Studio from July 2015 to October 2017, with the description referencing content acquisition across Hollywood and international titles for Zee’s platforms.
Earlier, he was Group Head Sales – &pictures/ &TV/ Zee Cinema from June 2008 to June 2015, marking the start of his long first stint with the network.