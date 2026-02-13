Takeshi Sano to replace Hiroshi Igarashi as Dentsu’s new global CEO

New Delhi: Dentsu Group Inc. has said Takeshi Sano will take over as Executive Officer, President and Global CEO of dentsu, replacing Hiroshi Igarashi, after the company’s 177th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on March 27, 2026.

Igarashi’s exit ends a nearly four-decade stint at the group, which he joined in 1984.

Dentsu said the change is aimed at strengthening competitiveness by accelerating transformation under a new management structure.

Along with Sano’s appointment, Yoshimasa Watahiki will be appointed Executive Officer, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, dentsu, and COO, dentsu Japan.

Watahiki currently serves as COO, dentsu Japan, while Sano is CEO, dentsu Japan and Deputy Global Chief Operating Officer, dentsu.

The company said Igarashi will resign as Chief Executive Officer. Arinobu Soga, currently Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Governance Officer, dentsu, will also resign as executive officer.

Sano, born March 3, 1970, joined Dentsu Inc. in April 1992. His roles have included Managing Director, Business Transformation Division (2021), CEO, Business Transformation (2023), and CEO, dentsu Japan and Director, President and CEO, Dentsu Inc. from January 2024.

Watahiki, born November 15, 1967, joined Dentsu Inc. in April 1990. He is Chairman of the Japan Interactive Advertising Association and a part-time director at Dentsu Sports International, the company said. Dentsu added that Watahiki held 19,221 shares as of February 13, 2026.

Dentsu also said Shigeki Endo, Executive Officer and Global CFO, dentsu, will be appointed Director, Executive Officer and Global CFO as of March 27, 2026. Endo’s career history includes finance roles at ITOCHU, GE, BAT and Accenture Japan, before he joined dentsu as Global CFO Designate in July 2024 and became Global CFO in February 2025.

Separately, Dentsu said Chisato Matsumoto will be appointed Director, President and CEO of Dentsu Inc.