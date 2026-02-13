New Delhi: After the wedding season rush, Valentine’s Day has become the next big marketing ground for jewellery brands, with campaigns designed to convert emotion into intent in a short, high-stakes window.

This year’s film-led play has a clear thread running through it: romance is being framed less as spectacle and more as commitment built through everyday moments, personal rituals and the slow accumulation of shared memories.

Tata’s jewellery brands have gone all out across segments. Tanishq’s film for its Soulmate Diamond Pair Rings tracks a couple across years, moving through uncertainty, conflict and reconciliation before landing on a beach proposal, and then revisiting the same spot later to signal endurance. Mia by Tanishq takes a lighter, daily-life route with ‘Bee My Valentine, every day’, urging couples to celebrate love beyond the date, while introducing a bee and honeycomb-inspired collection for everyday wear. CaratLane’s ‘Dancing Hearts’ follows a modern relationship arc through movement and nostalgia, set to Pehla Nasha, building up to a proposal that is positioned as emotionally earned.

Outside the Tata stable, other jewellers are also leaning into intimacy over extravagance. KISNA’s ‘Kyunki Pyaar Jatana Zaroori Hai’ uses an older couple to make the point that affection needs expression, not just occasion-driven gifting. Indriya casts Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu to position jewellery as a thoughtful marker of care. Senco Gold & Diamonds taps the idea of unspoken communication in ‘Expressions of Love’, while Heer by GIVA plays with pop culture recall by recreating proposal moments inspired by cinema and “rewriting” romance around choice and connection.

Read about the campaigns below:

Tanishq’s film traces a relationship across years, ends with Soulmate ring proposal

Tanishq has launched the Soulmate Diamond Pair Rings, a new engagement-led category created in collaboration with De Beers. The brand said each ring pair is crafted from a single natural rough diamond split into two diamonds, positioning the product as a symbol of shared origin and commitment. Tanishq has released a campaign film for its Soulmate Diamond Pair Rings that follows a couple from their first meeting through everyday highs and lows, including uncertainty, conflict, laughter and reconciliation. The story culminates in a beach proposal with the ring pair, and then returns to the same moment years later, with the couple revisiting the shore, positioning the film as a take on commitment built over time.

Mia by Tanishq celebrates everyday love with ‘Bee My Valentine, every day’

Mia by Tanishq has launched its Valentine’s Day campaign, ‘Bee My Valentine, every day’, featuring brand ambassador Aneet Padda. The campaign focuses on celebrating love through everyday moments rather than a single occasion, aligning with the brand’s Precious, every day philosophy. It encourages couples to recognise personal rituals and shared memories as expressions of love. As part of the campaign, select couples can share their love stories at Mia stores, with a chance to meet Padda. Alongside the campaign, Mia has unveiled the ‘Bee My Valentine’ jewellery collection inspired by bees and honeycomb motifs, crafted in gold and natural diamonds for everyday wear.

CaratLane’s film ‘Dancing Hearts’ traces the journey of a modern couple

CaratLane’s film ‘Dancing Hearts’ captures the many small moments that lead up to one life-changing question. Told through dance and movement, the film traces the journey of a modern couple, from a fleeting first meeting to a proposal that feels deeply personal and emotionally earned. The film is set to the timeless Pehla Nasha; the film taps into nostalgia while reimagining the song for today’s generation.

KISNA’s Valentine’s Day film reframes romance through small gestures

KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery has launched its Valentine’s Day campaign titled Kyunki Pyaar Jatana Zaroori Hai, centred on the idea that love deserves expression beyond a single occasion. The film has been conceptualised and produced by D & A Studios. The campaign features a 125-second film portraying an older couple rediscovering romance through quiet, everyday moments. Set against the backdrop of Valentine’s Day, the narrative contrasts scepticism around commercialised celebrations with the importance of expressing affection. The film concludes with a simple, personal gesture that reinforces the campaign’s core message. Part of KISNA’s Khushi Ke Har Pal Ke Liye philosophy, the campaign will be promoted across digital, social, print and outdoor platforms around Valentine’s Day.

Indriya positions jewellery as an expression of love

Indriya, Aditya Birla Jewellery, has rolled out a Valentine’s Day campaign featuring Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu, positioning jewellery as a considered expression of care and long-term affection. The campaign plays on the idea that love is reflected as much in everyday, thoughtful moments as in grand gestures, and uses the couple to underline gifting as a personal, meaningful choice for the occasion.

Senco Gold & Diamonds connects dots between unspoken love and timeless beauty of jewellery

Senco Gold & Diamonds unveiled its campaign, "Expressions of Love." Highlighting the silent yet powerful language of telepathic communication, the campaign connects the dots between unspoken love and the timeless beauty of the jewellery. Through relatable, everyday moments like a couple sharing a quiet dinner, a family exchanging knowing glances, or the tender smile of a loved one, the campaign showcases how love transcends words and is communicated through expressions. These tender moments are seamlessly tied to Senco’s jewellery, serving as a symbol of the unspoken bonds between people.

Heer by GIVA revisits some of cinema’s most memorable love stories

Heer by GIVA, the laboratory-grown diamond jewellery brand, steps into the director’s chair with its latest campaign #RewritingRomanceWithHeer, a cinematic celebration of love that reimagines romance through iconic proposal moments and heartfelt storytelling. Anchored by the brand film ‘Rewriting Romance with Heer’, the campaign revisits some of cinema’s most memorable love stories by recreating their unforgettable proposal scenes. Adding a distinctive storytelling layer, the film also imagines proposal moments for couples who never got their moment on screen, giving them the proposals they always deserved, interpreted through Heer by GIVA’s emotional and poetic lens. The narrative reframes romance not as spectacle, but as a meaningful choice rooted in connection and commitment.