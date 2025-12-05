Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Dec 5, 2025

- Dec 05, 2025 12:07 IST
Odisha government pays Rs 1.6 crore to Madhuri Dixit as handloom ambassador
The minister tells state assembly the payment covers her appointment as handloom ambassador, with travel and accommodation also provided by the government. Read more...
- Dec 05, 2025 11:52 IST
Publicis rings in centenary with AI-powered ‘A Lion Never Gives Up’ New Year film
Groupe revives its 100-year journey with hybrid live-action and GenAI “Wishes” as it prepares to enter its second century in 2026. Read more...
- Dec 05, 2025 11:49 IST
Dream11 shifts business to sports watchalong app, monetising via ads and in-app purchases
Jain says no layoffs follow the real-money gaming ban as Dream11 develops a watchalong platform starting with cricket, with creators onboarded for early engagement. Read more...
- Dec 05, 2025 11:46 IST
Adani Group calls pitch to consolidate media mandate
Group looks to move from a scattered agency set-up to a single partner with strong digital, influencer and ROI capabilities. Read more...
- Dec 05, 2025 11:42 IST
Why your 2026 consumer will date AI, cuddle plush toys and quit the algorithm
From adult collectibles and “soft clubbing” to AI situationships, trad spirituality and analog phones, the 2026 trends study argues that brands will win only if they blend technological intelligence with emotional intelligence. Read more...
- Dec 05, 2025 10:57 IST
Stop calling raw data ‘insights’, says Perfetti’s marketing chief Gunjan Khetan
In a freewheeling BestMediaInfo podcast, the Perfetti Van Melle India Marketing Director calls for sharper brand-linked storytelling, deeper agency–client partnerships and smarter use of AI, while dismissing the “Gen Z attention deficit” stereotype. Read more...
- Dec 05, 2025 09:31 IST
How 2025 quietly changed ads forever
Dentsu’s 2025 Media Trends report says media is fast becoming 100% addressable, shoppable and accountable, and warns brands to plan for AI-augmented planning, niche fandoms and a more uneven digital world. Read more...
