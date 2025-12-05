New Delhi: American Eagle has introduced its new ‘Great Jeans for Everyone’ campaign in India, featuring actors Ananya Panday and Lakshya, who have been signed on as global ambassadors. The campaign marks the brand’s continued expansion in the Indian market, where it has completed seven years.

The visuals, shot by director Collin D’Cunha and photographer Sasha Jairam, follow a relaxed aesthetic intended to reflect everyday youth culture. Both actors are presented in denim-led looks as part of the brand’s focus on core jeanswear.

Creative work on the project involved Vayner Media, with talent management by Dharma Cornerstone Agency and production handled by Citruz Fashion Networks and Imran Khatri Production.

Speaking about her involvement, Ananya Panday said, “Being part of this global campaign feels like a day pulled straight from my off-screen life, easy fits, nothing fussy, and jeans that actually move with me. American Eagle gets that balance of comfort and style so right, and that’s why these pieces feel like my everyday wardrobe.”

Lakshya added, “Comfort is everything for me, and American Eagle really nails that. Their jeans feel lived-in from the start, you can run around, hang out, shoot, travel and never feel restricted. This campaign let me be myself, and the jeans fit perfectly into that vibe.”

Yatin Athale, Brand Head, American Eagle India, said, “American Eagle continues to lead the global conversation on jeans, and India has become one of our most exciting growth markets. By partnering with Ananya Panday and Lakshya, two of Bollywood’s most dynamic young talents, we’re reinforcing our strategy to stay at the centre of culture and deepen relevance with the Indian consumer. As we complete seven years in India, our focus is on delivering fashion-forward jeans that fit beautifully, feel great, and reflect the evolving style preferences of young Indians.”

The campaign will be promoted through a guest-list event in Mumbai, supported by digital activity and cinema-led media in India, and will also appear in selected international markets where Bollywood has a strong cultural influence.

Watch the campaign film: