New Delhi: The Department of Consumer Affairs has made it mandatory for all pan masala packages, regardless of size or weight, to display the Retail Sale Price (RSP) and other declarations required under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.
The amendment, notified through GSR 881(E), will come into effect on February 1, 2026. From that date, manufacturers, packers and importers of pan masala will be required to comply with the updated labeling provisions.
Under the revised rules, the earlier exemption that allowed packs of 10 grams or less to omit certain declarations has been removed. These smaller packs must now carry the RSP and all details mandated under the 2011 rules. The previous proviso under Rule 26(a) has been withdrawn and replaced with a new provision specific to pan masala.
According to the department, the change reinforces consumer protection by ensuring uniform and transparent pricing information across all pack sizes.
It is also expected to support the implementation of the RSP-based GST levy on pan masala, enabling more consistent enforcement of GST Council decisions and facilitating accurate tax assessment and revenue collection across all units, including the smallest packages.