New Delhi: Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has become an investor in and brand ambassador for AI company Perplexity.

Confirming the development in a post on X, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner wrote, “Curiosity is a requirement for greatness. You win when you keep asking new questions every day. That’s why I am proud to announce my investment in Perplexity.”

— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 4, 2025

As part of the collaboration, Ronaldo unveiled a custom AI assistant called Ronaldo Hub. The platform allows fans to access previously unseen images from his personal archive, browse curated questions about different stages of his life, and relive his most notable goals on an interactive pitch.

“It’s an honor to be able to partner with cristiano and welcome him as an investor to perplexity,” Aravind Srinivas, CEO of the company, wrote in an Instagram post. “We will work together to make Perplexity the best AI for asking questions.”

To promote the partnership, Perplexity released a video featuring two young Ronaldo fans discussing his achievements. The company highlighted the potential to expand reach in regions such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia, where AI adoption is still growing, aided by Ronaldo’s combined social media following of over 650 million.