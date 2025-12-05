Adani Group calls pitch to consolidate media mandate

New Delhi: The Adani Group has issued a request for proposal (RFP) for a consolidated, integrated media mandate estimated at Rs 500–600 crore.
As per the news reports, the RFP, floated recently, seeks a single media partner to handle the full spectrum of media duties across the group’s portfolio, replacing the current fragmented model where multiple agencies manage different businesses and campaigns. The proposed mandate spans print, digital, social media, outdoor and influencer marketing.
According to industry sources, more than half of the proposed media budget is expected to be directed to digital channels, with a heavier thrust on influencer-led work, especially for consumer-facing businesses.
As per news reports, the agencies participating in the process must have a minimum turnover of Rs 1,500 crore and at least five years of experience managing large accounts. This effectively narrows the field to major media agency networks with proven scale, capabilities and governance.
Historically, the corporate media mandate has been handled by OMD MudraMax since 2012, while other agencies have serviced individual companies within the conglomerate.
Given Adani’s growing presence across infrastructure, energy, airports and an expanding play in FMCG, packaged foods and other consumer-facing categories, the review is expected to be one of the largest and most keenly contested media pitches of the year. Top global and Indian networks are expected to be in the fray.