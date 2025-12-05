New Delhi: UTI Mutual Fund has introduced a new investor education initiative titled ‘SIP karo, SIPizen bano,’ created by Havas Creative India. The campaign focuses on encouraging individuals to maintain consistent Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) contributions, noting that while SIPs allow small, regular investments, sustaining the habit remains a challenge for many.

According to the fund house, the concept is built around the idea that steady, long-term progress can emerge from small, repeated actions. The film presents everyday situations in which individuals continue their SIPs regardless of location or circumstance, portraying “SIPizens” as investors who prioritise regularity and discipline to build financial preparedness and confidence.

Vetri Subramaniam, MD and CEO Designate, UTI Mutual Fund, said, “The primary goal through this campaign is to encourage more and more Indians to commit to systematic investments as a disciplined pathway to long-term financial wellbeing. We want to leave the viewers with the thought that individuals who begin their SIP journey early and remain committed over time, without being distracted by the noise around, are able to harness the quiet yet powerful effect of compounding most effectively. This approach instils consistency, resilience, and clarity of purpose, enabling investors to stay focused on their financial goals and steadily build the foundation required to achieve significant life milestones across market cycles.”

Anupama Ramaswamy, MD & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Creative India, said, “Most of us are chasing dreams, but it is consistency that truly takes us closer to them. With ‘SIP karo, SIPizen bano,’ we wanted to celebrate the people who choose steady progress over pressure. SIPizens are individuals who invest step by step and build confidence one month at a time. This campaign is our way of showing that disciplined investing can turn small efforts into meaningful possibilities.”

The film will be distributed across digital platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

Watch the campaign films: