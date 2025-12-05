New Delhi: Taboola has entered into a partnership with LG Ad Solutions to introduce Performance Enhancer, a tool designed to connect premium connected-TV exposure with measurable digital conversions. The companies said the collaboration is intended to give advertisers a clearer view of performance across the consumer journey.

According to both firms, the development reflects advertisers’ increasing investment in TV for its reach, while also seeking clarity on how those exposures influence digital behaviour. The new solution integrates connected-TV activity with digital campaigns to provide a unified performance framework across markets.

“This partnership creates a more connected and measurable ecosystem for brands,” said Serge Matta, President, LG Ad Solutions.

“By extending campaigns beyond the Smart TV into high-quality digital environments, brands can drive more site visits and conversions, optimise toward audiences most likely to act, and validate the real performance impact of their CTV investment. It’s a more efficient, more measurable, and more connected way to plan media.”

Performance Enhancer combines LG Ad Solutions’ audience data, supported by first-party automatic content recognition insights, with Taboola’s Realise performance advertising platform and its digital inventory network.

The integration is structured to extend connected-TV exposure across publisher sites, optimise campaign delivery based on conversion likelihood, and attribute digital engagement to TV touchpoints. It also consolidates measurement across screens to reduce fragmentation in reporting.

“LG Ad Solutions continues to make their TV screens a destination for meaningful connections between brands and audiences,” said Adam Singolda, CEO of Taboola.

“Their massive footprint, trusted brand, and wealth of free CTV content create a tremendous opportunity for advertisers to reach consumers at scale. Through this partnership, we’re bringing the best of both worlds together, from the top-of-funnel impact of the big screen to the mid- to lower-funnel performance of the open web. Together, we’ll help advertisers drive more value and growth by connecting CTV awareness with measurable outcomes.”