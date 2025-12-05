New Delhi: Dream11 has outlined a shift in its business after the government’s ban on real money gaming, with the company now positioning sports entertainment as its next area of focus.

Co-founder and chief executive Harsh Jain said the company has not reduced staff because of the regulatory move. “None of its 1,200 employees has been laid off as a result of the ban on real money gaming,” the top management said.

“We are moving away from the gaming piece altogether. We are pivoting hard,” Jain told reporters.

The company is preparing to launch a watch-along service that enables users to view sports fixtures simultaneously with others in different locations. It is expected to function as a companion screen during live events.

“People want to scream, shout or banter while watching a fixture. The problem we are focusing on is the loneliness of watching a match alone,” Jain said, adding that Dream11 will be “the second screen which a user will sit with.”

While watchalong formats are available on platforms such as YouTube, this marks the first dedicated service of its kind in India, according to the company. Jain also referenced global platforms like Twitch that offer similar experiences, describing the category as a “USD 10 billion opportunity with 1 billion potential users internationally.”

The business model is expected to rely primarily on advertising alongside in-app purchases facilitated through virtual coins. Jain said marketing expenditure will remain low, with the company planning to encourage its reported 250 million registered users to test the new service. He added that over 20 million users continue to engage with fantasy gaming even without monetary incentives.

The development of the new product was carried out internally and did not require significant capital spending, Jain said. The watchalong vertical will operate with around 200 employees, while the remainder of the workforce has been allocated across eight units, including Horizon, Fancode, Dream Sports AI and Dream Set Go. According to Jain, each of these units is being run like an independent startup, comparable to seed or Series A stage companies.

For the new service, Dream11 will initially collaborate with influencers and creators, with over two-thirds of revenue expected to be shared with them, consistent with international practices. The platform will begin with cricket before expanding to other sports. Jain said retention metrics will be monitored closely and noted that the next six months will be critical for assessing the direction of the business.