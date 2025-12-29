Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Dec 29, 2025

- Dec 29, 2025 10:54 IST
Why Gen Z sat at the centre of marketing and content playbooks in 2025
From Instagram-first media and creator-led platforms to K-pop campaigns and value-led commerce, brands rewired storytelling to win cultural relevance. Read more...
- Dec 29, 2025 10:29 IST
Are we living in the past?
Vineet Chugh, VP & Head of Marketing, QueueBuster POS, writes nostalgia is shaping culture, advertising and consumption as Gen Z rediscovers the comfort of the familiar. Read more...
- Dec 29, 2025 10:02 IST
Consumer durables market seen at Rs 3 lakh crore by FY29, led by Tier 2 and 3 demand
Industry leaders flag premiumisation and connected homes as key drivers, while stricter BEE norms take effect from January 1, 2026. Read more...
- Dec 29, 2025 09:56 IST
UP Warriorz names L’Oréal Professionnel as title sponsor for WPL Season 4
The Capri Sports-owned franchise said the partnership will extend beyond branding to content-led narratives and season-long integrations around confidence and performance. Read more...
- Dec 29, 2025 09:54 IST
UP mandates daily newspaper reading in schools; 10 minutes in assembly
The initiative aims at strengthening "reading culture" among students and reducing excessive screen time. Read more...
- Dec 29, 2025 09:52 IST
HistoryTV18 takes #RoadTrippinWithRocky to NCR in Season 15
Rocky’s four-day food trail will cover Noida, Faridabad, Gurugram and Delhi, with episodes rolling out across the channel and Rocky’s social platforms till December 30. Read more...
- Dec 29, 2025 09:49 IST
SC plea seeks update to Drugs and Magic Remedies advertisement curbs
Petition seeks an expert panel to revise the Act’s schedule in line with current science and to treat AYUSH practitioners as “registered medical practitioners” under Section 2(cc) for advertising purposes. Read more...
- Dec 29, 2025 09:39 IST
Government consumer helpline facilitates Rs 45 crore refunds in eight months
Consumer Affairs Department said the National Consumer Helpline resolved 67,265 refund-related grievances across 31 sectors between April 25 and December 26, 2025. Read more...
- Dec 29, 2025 09:35 IST
NCLAT sets aside NCLT dismissal of Culver Max insolvency plea against Rechargekit Fintech
Appellate tribunal says NCLT should have allowed the broadcaster to cure authorisation defects under Section 9; Cuttack bench asked to decide within two months. Read more...
- Dec 29, 2025 09:04 IST
Kota consumer court summons Salman Khan in pan masala ad case; orders forensic test of signature
The next hearing is on January 20; the court also asked the notary who attested the power of attorney to appear. Read more...
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Dec 29, 2025
