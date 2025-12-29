Times Now Navbharat launches ‘Chakra View’ with Sumit Awasthi at 7 pm slot

New Delhi: Times Now Navbharat, Times Network’s Hindi news channel, has launched a new prime-time show, ‘ChakraView – with Sumit Awasthi’, anchored by senior journalist Sumit Awasthi.

The programme will air Monday to Friday at 6:57 pm, and will focus on news explainers and analysis across national and international developments, the network said.

Times Now Navbharat said the show will use graphics-led presentation and visual storytelling, and will include segments centred on citizen issues, youth and stories emerging from digital platforms, with the channel stating these will be taken up after verification.

The network added that the format will include an audience-led element, allowing viewers to indicate topics they want the show to examine in depth.

Ashish Sehgal, CEO, Times Television Network and Chief Growth Officer – Media & Entertainment, said news content shapes narratives and public opinion, making accuracy and accountability critical.

With the launch, Times Now Navbharat said it is looking to strengthen its prime-time offering with an analysis-led format, alongside distribution across linear and digital platforms.