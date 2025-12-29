Kota consumer court summons Salman Khan in pan masala ad case; orders forensic test of signature

New Delhi: A consumer court in Rajasthan's Kota ordered Bollywood Actor Salman Khan's personal appearance in a "misleading" pan masala advertisement case and forensic examination of the signature on the power of attorney submitted before the court.

The court noted that the next hearing on the matter will be on January 20.

The complainant, advocate Indra Mohan Singh Honey, who is also a BJP leader, on October 15 filed a complaint in the Kota consumer court alleging that Rajshree Pan Masala and Khan are misleading the people with advertisements of pan masala in the name of "saffron-infused cardamom" and saffron-infused pan masala.

He argued that when saffron costs Rs 4 lakh per kilogram, how can it be available in a pan masala pouch of Rs 5? The actor and the company are misleading the public and the youths getting attracted towards consuming pan masala and falling victim to serious diseases like cancer.

On the previous hearing on December 9, the petitioner had raised objections to Khan's signature on the power of attorney and replied to the court notice submitted before the court and demanded an investigation into the matter.

Hearing the Pan Masala advertisement case, the consumer court on Friday ordered a forensic examination of the actor's signature and directed him to appear in person before the court on January 20, along with advocate RC Choubey, who notarised the power of attorney and reply.

"The power of attorney and reply submitted on behalf of the actor did not bear his signature. Khan's signature differed from those he had signed in Jodhpur jail and in the court there," the petitioner said.

We objected to Khan's signature and demanded an FSL examination of the signature and his personal appearance. The court accepted our objection, he said.

Singh said he would also register a case of forgery of documents against the actor and others involved, as the same forged documents were presented to the court.