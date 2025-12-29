Emma Sleep ropes in YAAP to scale India growth as premium sleep category heats up

New Delhi: Emma Sleep has partnered with digital marketing agency YAAP to accelerate its India growth plans, as the brand looks to expand deeper into the premium sleep and wellness segment in 2026.

Emma Sleep said it has scaled its annual revenue in India to Rs 400 crore in two years since entering the market. The company said the collaboration is a key step in its digital-first strategy, aimed at strengthening consumer engagement across platforms.

YAAP’s mandate covers content creation and campaign ideation, followed by multi-channel distribution through media partnerships, PR and influencer collaborations. The agency will also handle product photography, with influencer work spanning micro and nano creators as part of the plan to drive engagement quality over pure reach.

“The Indian market presents incredible opportunities in the premium sleep segment, and we're seeing tremendous consumer interest in products that prioritise both comfort and wellness,” said Karthik Mohan, India Head for Emma Sleep. “Our partnership with YAAP allows us to speak directly to our audience through channels they trust, creating meaningful conversations around sleep health rather than just selling mattresses.”

The partnership will lean on influencer-led storytelling, with the brands saying the focus will be on creators who align with Emma’s values. The approach, the companies said, is designed to build trust and relevance for consumers actively seeking sleep solutions.

“What excites us most about working with Emma is their commitment to building a brand, not just pushing products,” said Manan Kapur, Senior Partner at YAAP. “They understand that in today's market, consumers want brands that educate, engage, and genuinely care about their wellbeing. Our integrated approach helps Emma do exactly that across every digital platform.”

YAAP said its approach will prioritise building Emma as a brand with a unified voice and consistent narrative across touchpoints, positioning it to compete in an increasingly competitive D2C landscape.

“Emma has built something remarkable in India, a Rs 400+ crore brand in a category that was relatively commoditised till just a few years ago,” added Karan Arora, Revenue Head - North at YAAP. “Our role is to amplify that success story, making sure every Indian household that values quality sleep knows what Emma brings to the table. The groundwork we're laying together in 2025 is designed to create exponential impact in 2026.”

Saptarshi Basu, Marketing Head for Emma, said the brand chose YAAP for its ability to build a brand in the Indian digital ecosystem. “We chose YAAP because they don't just execute campaigns, they understand the nuances of building a brand in the Indian digital space. Their expertise in influencer marketing, combined with strong PR capabilities, gives us the comprehensive support we need to achieve our vision for 2026 and beyond,” he said.