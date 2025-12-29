Fake ‘JOY’ cosmetics seized in Delhi in High Court-ordered raids

New Delhi: Spurious skin care products allegedly imitating JOY were seized in Delhi on Monday after the Delhi High Court ordered raids in a trademark and copyright infringement suit filed by Joy Creators LLP.

The company said three court-appointed local commissions were executed simultaneously across two premises in Sadar Bazar and one in Dilshad Garden, following an ex-parte order of the High Court.

During the raids, the local commissioners seized what the company described as large quantities of allegedly infringing cosmetic products, along with packaging material, labels and promotional content bearing branding similar to JOY.

The seized products were found to closely imitate the trade dress and overall appearance of JOY personal care products, the company said, adding that the material was documented through inventories and photographic evidence and the goods were sealed as per procedure.

The matter is now listed for further proceedings before the Delhi High Court.

Sunil Agarwal, Co-founder and Chairman, Joy Personal Care (RSH Global), said counterfeit products violate intellectual property rights and can pose risks to consumer safety and trust, adding that the company will continue to support enforcement efforts to curb such incidents.