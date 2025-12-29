Airtel Digital TV expands value-added services with Cartoon Network Classics

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Monday launched Airtel Cartoon Network Classics, an ad-free, value-added cartoon channel on Airtel Digital TV, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery.

The channel has been introduced as an exclusive offering across Airtel set-top boxes and is priced at Rs 59 per month, the company said. It will be available on Channel 445 in English and Hindi.

Airtel said the channel will carry a slate of classic animation titles, including Tom & Jerry, The Flintstones, Looney Tunes, Scooby Doo and Johnny Bravo, among others.

Pushpinder Singh Gujral, DTH Business Head, Airtel, said the launch is aimed at adding a curated entertainment layer to Airtel’s portfolio for DTH and IPTV users.

Arjun Nohwar, Managing Director, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, said the partnership is intended to make legacy Cartoon Network titles accessible to Indian audiences in a dedicated format.

Airtel said the channel can be accessed on connected platforms such as Xstream and IPTV, as well as on non-connected HD and SD set-top boxes, without additional equipment.

Subscribers can activate the service through the set-top box, a missed call or via the Airtel Thanks app, the company added.